17 Spring and Summer Fashion Finds in the Prettiest Patterns

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is your outfit in need of a little oomph? A little extra something something? Something to take it from “just okay” to “outfit of the day”? There’s one solution you can always count on: Get a pattern in there!

Prints and patterns are a timeless way to add a little spice, a little flair, a little dose of iconic to your look. We especially love to bring them out in spring and summer, since their fun style matches well with the whole warmer weather vibe. Need some new patterned pieces for your own spring and summer wardrobe this year? We’ve got you. Check out 17 of our top picks below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: It would be remiss of Us to start this list off with anything other than a leopard print top like this popular BLENCOT cami!

2. We Also Love: Bring on the florals! This gorgeous, off-the-shoulder Asvivid top‘s bold flower print is stunning, as are the trendy bell sleeves!

3. We Can’t Forget: This cropped MNLYBABY polo has fun rainbow stripes and a contrasting white collar!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This polka dot MITILLY dress takes ruffles to new heights. We can see why it’s such a hit with Amazon shoppers!

5. We Also Love: Vacation vibes! This Daily Practice by Anthropologie dress is bright, fun and “light as air”!

6. We Can’t Forget: Going casual? How cute is this camo swing dress by HAOMEILI?

Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Is it floral? is it leopard? This unique and beautiful Newchoice skirt gives you a bit of both!

8. We Also Love: This gingham plaid Madewell skirt has the chicest picnic vibes. Someone grab a sunhat and some sandwiches!

9. We Can’t Forget: This SheIn mini skirt is practically guaranteed to earn you compliments thanks to its vintage-inspired, embroidered floral design!

Shorts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Biker shorts are big in fashion right now, and these Leggings Depot shorts come in so many amazing patterns like snakeskin, cherry blossom, tie-dye and even a dachshund (wiener dog) print!

11. We Also Love: Sunflowers and a lace trim? We need these Allegra K shorts in our wardrobe as soon as…now!

12. We Can’t Forget: Let’s get a little tropical with these breathable Columbia shorts!

Bags

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Sometimes all you need is a patterned bag to refresh an otherwise basic look. This woven seagrass FENBEN bag is neutral enough to wear with everything, but its white floral design is show-stopping!

14. We Also Love: This floral Kate Spade tote is positively lovely, as is the low price. It’s even on Prime!

15. We Can’t Forget: This woven Tory Burch crossbody‘s green and white plaid pattern is perfect for warm weather, especially since it’s made of Spanish straw!

Hats

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Bucket hats are huge in fashion right now, and we think the strawberry print on this ZLYC hat is all kinds of adorable. It comes in over 40 patterns, so check the rest out too!

17. We Also Love: We all love a good baseball cap, but this C.C hat adds on velvet and a floral pattern to make it a serious must-own for Us!

