Nail the Boho-Chic Vibe With These 17 Top-Rated Swimsuits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimsuit season is upon Us! We couldn’t be happier about all of the upcoming fun in the sun, but we have to be honest with you — our bathing suit game is in dire need of an upgrade.

We love shopping for new bathing suits every year, and this time around, the boho-chic vibe is our goal. Feel the same way? Then prepare to be excited — we picked out our 17 favorite options for your shopping convenience. We know you’re going to love these suits just as much as we do, so let’s get to it!

Our 17 Absolute Favorite Boho Swimsuits for Summer

1. This set from CUPSHE features a full-coverage top with criss-cross detailing on the front. Plus, the geometric patterns give this suit all of the boho energy we’re looking for.

2. This string bikini set from SweatyRocks comes in classic paisley prints that are very true to the boho aesthetic.

3. We adore how this ZAFUl two-piece incorporates paisley prints in a patchwork style. Shabby chic!

4. If you’re a fan of high-waisted bottoms, you’re bound to be obsessed with this two-piece from Aleumdr! The bottoms are super flattering, and the matching smocked top is perfection.

5. The tropical print on this stunning, strappy one-piece from Lucky Brand is divine!

6. CUPSHE knows what they’re doing when it comes to swimwear, and this bestselling one-piece proves that! It has a sultry, deep-V neckline that’s adorned with intricate lace for dramatic effect.

7. The off-the-shoulder look is one of our favorite styles, and this Tempt Me two-piece bikini does it so well!

8. This one-piece suit from Kenneth Cole has see-through panels that are expertly placed to slim out your figure!

9. This Sporlike two-piece suit is available in so many floral prints. Swoon!

10. Trust Us — you’re going to fall in love with the pom-pom details on this Dokotoo bikini!

11. This ZAFUL bikini has an adorable tie-front bandeau top that looks incredibly flattering, and we’re also loving all of the unique floral patterns!

12. Another great CUPSHE bikini alert! The delicate geometric pattern gives this set an understated, glam look. If you don’t like particularly loud prints that dominate a garment, check this one out!

13. The pink palm print design on this simple two-piece from Romwe is a timeless look.

14. You need to see the mesh panels on this Sociala one-piece — too stunning. Instagram isn’t ready!

15. We’re truly impressed with the wide range of prints that this SweatyRocks bikini set comes in — we don’t know which is our favorite!

16. If you prefer a more modest, covered-up swimsuit look, we highly recommend this one-piece from Hobie!

17. The longer top and high-waisted bottoms that come with this Floerns bikini will make you feel snatched and fabulous!

