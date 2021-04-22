This $20 Zebra String Bikini Looks Almost Exactly Like Sofia Richie’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ll be the first to admit that when it comes to browsing celebs’ Instagram photos, we tend to feel a little envy. Sometimes it’s the food they’re eating, sometimes it’s the resort they’re staying at, sometimes it’s their hair and most times it’s their outfit. Luckily, the outfit might also just be the easiest thing to recreate for less!

Sofia Richie recently posted photos from a truly enviable beach day in St. Barts with boyfriend Elliot Grainge, and while we knew we couldn’t instantly be transported to the Caribbean, what we could do was recreate the model’s look for a future beach day of our own. Her original Triangl bikini is almost totally sold out (and over $100), but that’s okay, because this SOLY HUX one is in stock for just $20!

Get the SOLY HUX Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Set in White Orange for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This SOLY HUX bikini is practically identical to the one Richie wore in every way. It has that same white and orange zebra print — a fun and untraditional take on the usual black and white animal print — and string bikini construction. The cups of the triangle top can slide around, while the overall fit can be fully adjusted with both halter ties and back ties. The bottoms match Richie’s too, also with adjustable ties at the sides!

Another bonus here is that the top comes with removable padding for extra shaping and coverage should you want it. This may be a classic string bikini silhouette, but all of the little details we like to look for are there!

If you want to match Richie even further, you have to complete the look with a green bucket hat. Her original? Sold out. Even if it weren’t, the $99 price tag is a bit steep. That’s why we recommend going with this uber-popular Amazon option with incredible reviews and a truly lovely $11 price!

This bikini is definitely one of the most accurate look-alike finds out there, and for the price, we can’t imagine anything better. Now we just have to act fast before this SOLY HUX version starts selling out too!

