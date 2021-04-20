17 of the Best Secret Tummy-Control Bikinis That Will Flatter Your Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to hit the beach? No? We know we want to enjoy a fun day in the sun, splashing in the waves and getting our tan on — but there is one pretty major thing holding us back. We don’t have a swimsuit we feel confident in!

We love bikinis in general, but finding one that lets us actually enjoy ourselves without any insecurities or reservations creeping through is a tricky task. That’s why we’re specifically searching for tummy-control styles this year — cute, adorable, flirty ones that make us feel like a million bucks. Here are 17 two-piece sets we’re loving for this summer!

17 of the Best Tummy-Control Bikinis You Can Buy

Triangle:

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Upopby bikini has your classic sliding triangle top, but the bottoms are high-rise with a wide waistband to beautifully cinch your figure!

2. Love a little retro flair? This Ferbia bikini is an excellent choice, It has a wrap tie that you can use to cover most of the stomach or push down to create a higher rise effect on the bottoms!

3. If you want to keep things simple but in a stunning way, check out this Viottiset bikini. It flatters your figure but has a cheeky behind!

4. Pom poms, please! This Hilor bikini is all kinds of cute, and the different panels on the bottoms were designed to create a “slimming silhouette”!

5. This PRETTYGARDEN bikini is majorly on trend right now with its ultra high-cut, contouring bottoms and off-the-shoulder top!

6. This Adisputent bikini‘s bottoms are actually high-rise shorts with cute ties on the sides!

Bandeau:

7. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s a reason this minimal Pink Queen bikini has the mega-high number of reviews it does. It’s a timeless style and flattering on everyone!

8. The smocked bandeau top of this Summer Mae bikini is cute and comfy, and the high-waisted bottoms feature a ruched panel to cover the stomach!

9. This RXRXCOCO bikini adds on skinny straps to its top if you’re not a fan of strapless!

10. A belted bikini? This FAFOFA swim set proves just how incredibly fashionable the style can be. Plus, the wide belt acts as an effective form of tummy control!

11. This SHEKINI bikini‘s shoulder straps are removable, but the bottoms should stay firmly in place and looking fabulous!

12. This plus size Yii ouneey bikini is a hit with shoppers thanks to its body-loving fit!

Ruffle:

13. Our Absolute Favorite: With a ruffled top creating a point at your waist and ruched bottoms, this SouqFone bikini is one of the cutest and most flattering bathing suits on the entire internet!

14. If you love compliments, this Swimall bikini practically guarantees them. The ruffled fabric criss-crosses across your stomach in the most gorgeous way, and the bottoms will have you feeling amazing even when you wake up feeling totally “blah”!

15. Let’s take things off the shoulder with this drapey I2CRAZY bikini and its flounce top. Don’t forget the contrasting bottoms!

16. This Tempt Me bikini has a ruffled hemline and high-rise bottoms to cover you up a little, but the strappy design at the bust makes this a swimsuit anyone would want to own!

17. Prepare to catch every eye on the beach in this ADOME bikini! The strappy bottoms reveal just enough, while the top will make you want to twirl!

Looking for more? Shop all swimwear at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

