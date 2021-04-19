17 Incredibly Flattering Bikini Bottoms to Shop for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is approaching, and it’s time to get your outfits in order. First up? Swimwear. There’s no rule that states you need to buy a two-piece swimsuit set and wear it together — bikinis are made for mixing and matching! Some tops and bottoms simply don’t complement one another — but if you already own an adorable top and need a matching moment down below, we’re here to help you out.

We found a wide range of bikini bottoms that will suit a variety of tops. They’re all available in a slew of shades, so you’re bound to see a pair that works with something already in your dresser. From low-cut bottoms to high-waisted styles, these options have one key thing in common: They’re made to flatter your frame. If you’ve been apprehensive about rocking a two-piece on the beach, definitely check out these confidence-boosting bottoms below!

17 Flattering and Versatile Bikini Bottoms

1. These bottoms from Hobie have thicker straps on the sides which can conceal any areas you don’t want visible — and we’re obsessed with the lettuce-edge detail on the hem!

2. We love the ruching on these bottoms from T1FE 1SFE, plus they’re high-waisted for a cinched-in look!

3. These La Blanca bottoms have adorable loops on the hips that add ruching. So flattering and low-cut!

4. Just like the bottoms we just mentioned, this pair from Kanu Surf has ruching on the sides and thicker straps to give you a beautiful shape.

5. These bottoms from Amazon Essentials are a bit on the skimpier side, but their overall cut still provides enough coverage to feel confident!

6. If you want a simple pair of bottoms to wear with a random pick from your swimsuit collection, this pair from Calvin Klein is a winner!

7. These bottoms from Roxy might be relatively simple, but their surfer girl vibes make them absolutely timeless!

8. The perforated sides on these bottoms from Body Glove give you a peekaboo moment that’s not over the top!

9. You can adjust the ruched sides on these Catalina bottoms to make them as thick or tight as you may want!

10. Not everyone feels comfortable wearing a bikini bottoms out in public, which is why we love this skirted pair that’s also from Catalina!

11. These ruched high-waisted bottoms from GRAPENT are a major hit with Amazon shoppers — especially for plus-size frames!

12. The ruching of these bottoms from SHEKINI looks perfect with their mid-rise cut, and we love the slimming “V” shape at the top of the hem!

13. You may be pleasantly surprised by how figure-flattering these high-cut bottoms from Roxy are, even though they are on the skimpier side!

14. Catalina is back at it again with this great pair of high-waisted bottoms! They’re ideal if you love the look of high-waisted bikinis, but want bottoms that don’t extend to the belly button.

15. We also adore the higher cut of these Seafolly bottoms, plus the ruching details!

16. These bottoms from Hobie are more of a boyshort, and offer an impressive amount of coverage!

17. These bottoms from RVCA have the ultimate high-waisted cut that’s so retro and can accentuate your waist!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

