Like many of you dear readers, I’ve returned to the office on a hybrid work schedule. For two to three days a week, I commute from Long Island to New York City to chat about all things shopping. Naturally, I’m an avid sweater, a hyperhidrosis girlie through and through. A five-minute walk from the subway to my job’s lobby is enough to make me work up a sweat. As soon as I step foot through our office door none of that matters anymore. I’m instantly hit with cool air that makes the hair on my arms stand at attention.

With spring’s arrival, I started to wear flowy fabrics to the office. I already have an oversized chunky knit cardigan behind my chair, but I need something a little lighter for those midday lunch runs. After making a quick trip to Quince, I found a bestselling cardigan that checks all the boxes. Best of all? It only costs $50!

Quince’s Cropped Cardigan is made from 100% cotton, guaranteeing smooth, soft fabric touching my skin. The button detailing is one of my standout features. If I’m feeling really cold I can button it all the way up for added warmth, which is great. Plus, the buttons are larger than traditional cardigans so I won’t have any trouble opening and closing it due to my square-shaped acrylic nails.

The camel shade is my favorite because it’s neutral enough to match an array of colors. However, it comes in six other shades that are equally impressive. I’m thinking about stocking up on the black and white shades too. Best of all? It’s certified by OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which confirms that no hazardous substances are present on the top.

Quince shoppers left detailed comments that reassured my decision to stock up on this cardigan. “I love these,” one reviewer raved. I had two in grey because I love them so much, and one in white, and I just bought a second in white because I re-wear things and white especially seems to attract stains.” Another shopper confirmed they purchased it in multiple shades too. “[I] love this cardigan so much I ordered it in white first and then the beige. These are wonderful.”

Cardigans are a helpful tool to stay warm in frosty work environments. Stay cozy this spring, courtesy of this bestselling Quince cardigan.

See it: Get the Cropped Cardigan for just $50 at Quince!