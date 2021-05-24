17 Summer Maxi Skirts That Are Calling Your Name

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We’re massive fans of maxi skirts. After all, what’s more quintessentially summer than a bold, flowy skirt? There are plenty of styles that you can wear for a variety of occasions, and if you’re in need of a closet refresh and don’t know where to begin, we’re here to help!

We’ve rounded up all of our current favorite maxis and broken them down into different categories. We have skirts that are ideal for the daytime and have a casual, low-key feel — and skirts that are a bit elevated and made for parties and other events! We also went ahead and selected some maxi skirts with a boho aesthetic, as they completely nail the vibe of the summer season. Keep reading to discover all of these amazing skirts — and happy shopping!

17 Maxi Skirts That Are Perfect For Summer

Casual Maxi Skirts

1. We love the addition of see-through lace on this Allegra K tiered maxi skirt!

2. This Yonala wrap maxi skirt is divine for the beach or casual daytime hangs!

3. This comfy American Apparel ribbed maxi skirt is “worth every penny” according to reviewers!

4. It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this Urban CoCo maxi skirt — it’s basically the skirt version of yoga pants!

5. This Exlura maxi skirt has the most adorable polka dot design — plus convenient pockets!

Dressy Maxi Skirts

6. This chiffon maxi skirt from Alex Evenings has a lovely tulip hem that’s dreamy for formal affairs!

7. We also love this chiffon maxi skirt from Afibi which offers tons of flowy volume!

8. The draped design of this SheIn maxi skirt is a major showstopper!

9. This BTFBM maxi skirt has a sleek slit that shows some leg, and we’re crushing on the ruffle trim along the hem!

10. Shoppers are giving this Chuanqi maxi skirt a 10 out of 10 in their reviews — it’s a hit!

11. This SweatyRocks maxi skirt has a thick waistband with a belt tie that cinches in your waist!

Boho Maxi Skirts

12. We adore all of the gorgeous paisley floral prints that this ZESICA maxi skirt comes in — it’s so boho!

13. This maxi skirt from Milumia is available in different types of geometric patterns that are seriously stunning!

14. The tassel trim along the slits of this maxi skirt from SheIn are absolutely adorable!

15. This Milumia maxi skirt also has a boho aesthetic that we love!

16. The pattern on this Floerns maxi skirt is gorgeous — it looks like a combination of elegant scarves woven together!

17. We can’t pick a favorite floral pattern of MEROKEETY maxi skirt — we want them all!

