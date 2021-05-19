17 Visually Slimming Dresses for Summer — Under $40 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have big plans for the summer, and they include stepping out in show-stopping looks on the regular. After being cooped up for so long, our stylish selves deserve time in the spotlight! We’re on the hunt for new dresses to wear, and we’re specifically looking for flattering pieces that are slimming and make Us feel supremely confident.

If you’re on a similar mission, get pumped — we broke down our top picks into three slimming categories: Ruched dresses, flare dresses and wrap dresses. Each of these styles offer different benefits, so whether you want something that’s more skintight or are in the market for a flowy, boho feel, there’s bound to be a frock that’s perfect for you!

17 Visually Slimming Dresses to Wear This Summer

Ruched Dresses

1. This BTFBM ruched bodycon mini dress is one of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers, and shoppers keep coming back because of how flattering it is on tons of different body types!

2. Slip dresses are one of our favorite trends lately, and this satin version from Gmeitoey has gorgeous ruching that you can adjust to your liking!

3. We love that this GRACE KARIN dress has a looser top, and the skirt is fitted with ruching to create a beautiful slimming effect.

4. Shoppers say they were seriously shocked by how amazing they feel in this CURLBIUTY bodycon dress — body confidence for the win!

5. Another sleek trending look is this ruched bodycon tank dress from BTFBM!

Fit and Flare Dresses

6. This ECOWISH mini dress has a fitted triangle top neckline and a flowy ruffled skirt that’s made for summertime hangouts!

7. The tie detail on this VOTEPRETTY midi dress accentuates the bust and creates a small cutout detail, which looks chic with the A-line skirt!

8. This swing dress from Romwe cinches you in at the smallest part of your waist to create a flattering silhouette, and reviewers say it’s super comfortable!

9. We’re obsessed with the eyelet embroidery on this BerryGo maxi dress, and its design is ideal for any fancy occasion!

10. This Sarin Mathews off-the-shoulder cocktail dress is one of our favorite flattering styles!

11. For casual everyday wear, this empire-waist sleeveless dress from LONGYUAN is a strong choice!

Wrap Dresses

12. The draped design of this Berydress wrap dress is elegant and slimming, and we love its modest look!

13. This midi dress from OUGES has a wrap style and an added belted detail at the waist that makes you look long and lean.

14. Amazon shoppers say that when it comes to classic wrap dresses, this version from ZESICA takes the cake!

15. The wrap style of this ULTRANICE dress is classic, and it’s flattering for virtually every body type!

16. We adore the high slit on this II ININ maxi dress — why not show off some leg?

17. This midi dress from PRETTYGARDEN isn’t a typical wrap dress, but the tie-waist detail is a major hit with so many shoppers!

