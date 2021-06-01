17 White Summer Dresses Perfect to Wear After Memorial Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a known (but unofficial) fact that summer starts over Memorial Day Weekend, which means it’s finally time to break out the white dresses! Of course, you can wear white whenever you want (despite the arbitrary rule that you can’t rock it after Labor Day), but cream colors are particularly apt during the summer season.

Right now, we’re filling our closets with fresh white dresses — and we want to share all of our current favorites with you! We’ve selected virtually every type of white dress imaginable — we’re talking minis, maxis, casual dresses, fancy frocks — you get the idea. Keep reading to peep the best blanco buys we’re crushing on!

17 Amazing White Dresses to Wear After Memorial Day

Short Mini Dresses

1. This tank bodycon dress from YMDUCH has ruching on the sides that can make you feel confident about wearing a tight white outfit!

2. You can dress this bestselling BELONGSCI swing frock up or down with the right accessories for any occasion!

3. This KIRUNDO tiered mini dress is simple and casual — an incredible daytime look if you’re going to brunch or the beach!

4. The chiffon layer on this Blooming Jelly swing dress has adorable embroidered polka dots that we’re swooning over!

5. This ECOWISH mini dress is exactly what comes to mind if you’re looking for a classic warm-weather dress!

6. The vintage peasant style of this Exlura mini dress looks so sweet, and its silhouette is seriously flattering!

Midi Dresses

7. Serve total elegance while wearing this chic bodycon midi dress from Mizoci!

8. We adore the head-to-toe embroidery detail on this ECOWISH ruffled midi dress!

9. This LILBETTER tank midi dress has a drawstring in the waist that gives you a great silhouette!

10. Another winning midi dress is this option from ECOWISH which has a beautiful tie bandeau right at the bust!

11. We also love this show-stopping one-shoulder midi dress from ECOWISH that’s absolutely dreamy for any formal event!

12. This off-the-shoulder dress from ETCYY has layers upon layers of ruffled material. Glamorous!

Maxi Dresses

13. If a romantic lace look is what you’re shopping for, this maxi dress from MERMAID’S CLOSET is bound to become your new obsession!

14. This Bdcoco maxi dress is another laced-out stunner that looks insanely opulent!

15. This BerryGo dress is decked out in embroidered lace, and shoppers are obsessed!

16. For a more casual maxi dress, this off-the-shoulder LILBETTER dress is a hit!

17. We love the beachy boho look of this strapless tube top maxi dress from Lenmotte!

