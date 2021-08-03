17 Transitional Summer-to-Fall Pieces That Are Totally Work-Appropriate

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is winding down, and that means two different things this year. The first is obvious — that fall is on its way! It also means that some of Us are gearing up to return to the office. Many employers across the country are beginning the back-to-work transition after Labor Day, and it’s certainly a trending topic.

With all of that in mind, we’re shopping for new clothes that hit three different marks: Pieces that we can wear while it’s still hot outside, bring with us into the fall and style for office-appropriate outfits. Check out our finds below that nail exactly what we’re looking for!

17 Work-Appropriate Summer-to-Fall Transitional Pieces

Dresses

1. Pair this tassel-trim T-shirt dress from Romwe with an oversized blazer for professional vibes and with a denim jacket on weekends!

2. This knit tank maxi dress from Ella Moss has a versatile design that we fell in love with instantly!

3. The fit-and-flare cut and belted look of this Lark & Ro dress is chic, sophisticated and stylish!

4. Another belted dress that we adore is this geometric printed midi from LitBud!

5. Over 9,000 shoppers say the fit of this simple knit dress from PALINDA is one of their favorite flattering looks!

Tops and Blouses

6. The high neckline of this LouKeith tank top makes it office-appropriate, but you can wear it straight from work to happy hour!

7. Team this adorable lace-trim sleeveless top from XIEERDUO with cigarette pants for work and jeans for a dressed-down look!

8. This Blooming Jelly short-sleeve blouse has adorable pom-pom details that we’re obsessed with!

9. A flowy floral blouse like this one from Ecrocoo is super easy to style for any setting, be it professional or casual!

10. Simple button-down tops like this Runcati version are closet essentials — we especially love the crisp white option!

11. We’re drooling over the beautiful draped design of this HOTAPEI short-sleeve blouse!

Pants and Skirts

12. These flowy wide-leg pants from SySea can be worn with everything, including bodysuits, button-down blouses and everything in between!

13. Another versatile wide-leg pant that shoppers love is this comfortable knit pair from AGB!

14. The slinky midi skirt look has been one of our favorite trends, and this leopard-print version from Keasmto is a hit!

15. Shoppers are obsessed with the dramatic wide-leg design of these Tronjori palazzo pants!

16. This Exlura polka dot midi skirt is a favorite of thousands of shoppers — plus, it comes with pockets for added convenience!

17. The simplicity of this Verreisen satin midi skirt means it can be paired with virtually every type of top — swoon!

