Find Out Why Ana de Armas Uses This Lip Balm on Her Cheeks

Everyone has their own variation of a five-minute makeup routine, but we’re always open to modifications. Naturally, we love discovering what celebrities reach for when they need to be ready in a pinch, and thanks to an interview with WhoWhatWear, we now know what products help Ana de Armas get glam before leaving the house!

Most of what the 33-year-old actress described is fairly typical: A little concealer and mascara are absolute musts. But what caught our attention is that she uses a lip balm not just on her pout — but on her cheeks when she’s in a rush!

Get the Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Replenish Lip Balm with free shipping for $33, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

The lip balm from Estée Lauder she called out is a deeply nourishing product that may give your lips a light rosy hue for just a touch of color. It’s designed to naturally react to the pH levels of your body and enhance the natural color of your lips, and clearly, it may have the ability to function as a natural-looking blush! You wouldn’t necessarily think to use lip balm as a blush, but as the Global Brand Ambassador for Estée Lauder, we’re open to taking any tips from de Armas.

“It’s just perfect,” she told the website. “I would probably put a little bit of that on my cheeks as well, and then I’m ready to go.” This is such a simple yet innovative makeup hack! It’s also a great time-saver if you’re on the go and didn’t have time to get ready at home. Just throw this lip balm and a mascara in your purse and touch up throughout the day!

A full face of makeup daily isn’t necessary, but if you do want a little something to enhance your inner glow, this lip balm is absolutely ideal. Honestly, our five-minute makeup routines will never be the same thanks to this lip balm and de Armas’ savvy suggestion.

