These Dazzling Pants at Nordstrom Are Actually Comfy, Stretchy Jeans

Is there a way to get all dolled up without actually having to, you know, dress the part? Don’t get Us wrong — we want to look fancy and fabulous. We just don’t always want to deal with the stiff dresses and restrictive skirts. Sometimes we’re simply not up to it. We just want to wear our comfy jeans and call it a day, but we don’t need our friends nagging us all night. And we don’t want to look so out of place in group photos!

There are definitely nice pairs of pants out there, but the thing is, they’re either way too professional or they’re just as uncomfortably tight as our skirts. Take leather pants, for example. They look awesome, but they’re hard to move in and they’re super hot (in the bad way). We want the look, but not the feel. That’s why we’re all about these 1822 skinnies that feature the best of both worlds — plus some serious sparkle!

Get the 1822 Denim Shimmer Coated High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans for just $49 at Nordstrom!

Shoppers say these jeans are “very cute and that they “fit perfectly,” earning them an “all-around fabulous” rating. The price is actually shocking people a little, but in the best sense. Even though these pants “look so expensive,” they’re actually “so affordable,” coming in under $50!

These lightweight jeans have a skinny fit from top to bottom, with a flattering high-rise waist. They’re made from a super stretchy, cotton-blend denim and are super soft on the inside. But on the outside we’re treated to a sleek black coated fabric covered in shimmering sparkles. Don’t worry about any potential fallout — while these jeans are high on the glam factor, there won’t be any glitter shedding all over. These pants can even be machine-washed and tumbled dry without losing their (literal) shine!

Rounding out the details of these game-changing jeans are belt loops, a zip fly with button closure and a five-pocket style. The two front pockets are faux to avoid bulk, but the two back ones are real!

These shimmer pants are going to be your new night-out staple without a doubt. They’re statement pants if we’ve ever seen a pair, and they’re impressive in every sense. 1822 Denim is well-known for making some of the most comfortable jeans on the planet, and these pants are no exception — even with their captivating presence!

Make sure to check out the size guide at Nordstrom, just below the drop-down list, so you can grab your perfect fit on the first try. The compliments are going to come rushing toward you, but no need to fret; you can handle it. You’ll be your fiercest self ever in these jeans!

