The Under-$50 Skinnies That Look Like Leather Pants and Feel Like Leggings

When it comes to pants shopping, we’re way past the point of just getting out there and seeing what happens. Why? Because what usually happens is disappointment — a lot of disappointment. Uncomfortable, impractical fits, price tags through the roof and styles that just can’t seem to figure themselves out. We have our own style figured out though, and we know exactly what we want!

What we want, you ask? More 1822 Denim in our closet, please! It isn’t often we find a brand that not only creates jeans (and more) we love, but continues to innovate and just get better and better, even when we think it’s hit its peak. 1822 defies all odds, and we’re here for every moment of it. When we fall for a pair of 1822 jeans (which is often), it’s just the best feeling ever — because we know it’s going to be the beginning of a beautiful relationship!

Get the 1822 Denim High Waist Coated Skinny Jeans for just $49 at Nordstrom!

If you don’t have these coated skinnies in your life, now is the time to make it happen. And if you do? Time for a second pair. For under $50, we have no reason to pass this up — nor would we want to. These skinny jeans have it all going on and that much more. Their leather-like material is sleek and unique, and their feel? Stretchy and soft — just like jeggings!

Nearly 50 shoppers have left glowing reviews on these pants so far, saying they “deserve more stars than any designer brands” they’ve tried in the past. They “look and feel great,” and everyone is justifiably going on and on about how flattering they are. One said they “replaced [their] favorite jeans,” earning the title without even putting up a fight!

These skinnies have a high-rise fit and hit at the ankle bone, with a zip fly and button closure. They feature a five-pocket style too, with the two front pockets solely for show, laying flat on the body to avoid any bulk or bunching. They’re currently available in two colors: Black and Red Rumba, but Black is almost completely sold out, so act fast!

These jeans “will add a dash of rock ‘n’ roll edge” to any look, all while remaining vegan-friendly. Pair them with a matching faux-leather moto jacket and buckle booties with a semi-tucked tee and just wait for the compliments to come pouring in. Want to dress them up a little instead? No problem. We love the idea of the visual contrast created by these pants paired with a satin cami. Try a pair of block heels too. Whatever you do, just make sure you grab these beauties before they’re gone!

