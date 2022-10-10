19 Best Wayfair Deals to Shop During Their 5 Days of Deals Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday came early this year! We always look forward to the iconic sale event to save big on major household items and more, but now we don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to score some steals!

Wayfair has launched their 5 Days of Deals sale (ending soon!), and the discounts are seriously amazing. You can snag up to 80% off new furniture and everything else you may need to revamp your home — including seasonal decor! If you’re not sure where to start, check out the deals we’re obsessed with and scoop them up before this sale comes to an end!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This unique chair has an interesting shape that can instantly elevate your living room! It comes in a few different colors, and each one has the same gold accent detail at the bottom.

Was $1,240 On Sale: $452 You Save -45,100% See it!

Get the Everly Quinn Binghamton Upholstered Armchair on sale for $452 at Wayfair!

2. This Mercury Row velvet couch converts into a sleeper sofa, which is ideal for smaller spaces — originally $880, now just $640!

3. You’ll never want to get out of this Ebern Designs recliner — it’s the most relaxing piece — originally $427, now just $370!

4. If you want to fully revamp your living room, this Mercer41 two-piece sofa set is an excellent deal — originally $1,020, now just $790!

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Usher in the autumn season with this beautiful wreath! We adore the colors, and you can keep it hanging well into November before switching it out for a more wintery piece.

Was $87 On Sale: $70 You Save 20% See it!

Get the Three Posts™ Handcraft Wreath on sale for $70 at Wayfair!

6. If you want to get into the Halloween spirit, this inflatable lawn decor from The Holiday Aisle® is a strong piece to display — originally $140, now just $86!

7. This twinkly light curtain from The Holiday Aisle® is made for the holidays, but we think you can keep it up year-round — originally $59, now just $36!

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This set of shelves can house different sentimental items and even smaller plants to spruce up your space and make it feel more like a home!

Was $49 On Sale: $38 You Save 22% See it!

Get the Wade Logan® Adonica Square Accent Shelf on sale for $38 at Wayfair!

9. Display coffee table books, magazines or other items at your coffee or dining room table with this Mercury Row tray — originally $74, now just $64!

10. This large clock from 17 Stories can be the centerpiece of your wall decor, and we love the rustic appearance — originally $200, now just $125!

11. Mirrors like this one from Mercury Row can open up a room and make it feel bigger — originally $147, now just $95!

Bedroom Furniture Starting at $79

12. Our Absolute Favorite: You can store linens or anything else you want hidden on one side of this armoire — and throw some accent pieces on the other side of this beautiful piece of furniture!

Was $875 On Sale: $340 You Save 61% See it!

Get the Sand & Stable™ Robert Armoire on sale for $340 at Wayfair!

13. This full bedroom set from Andover Mills™ comes with an unholstered bed frame, plus two matching bedside tables to be used for storage — originally $234, now just $193!

14. If you prefer simpler metal bed frames, you’ll certainly love the look of this frame from Novogratz that’s available in multiple shades — originally $363, now just $228!

15. Need more clothing storage? This Zipcode Design™ six-drawer dresser is one of the most popular options with shoppers — originally $377, now just $240!

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Brighten up any room by adding this colorful rug into the mix! We adore the slightly faded look of the design, which allows the colors to really stand out and pop — without being super busy.

Was $215 On Sale: $77 You Save 64% See it!

Get the Mistana™ Hillsby Power Loom Performance Blue/Orange Rug on sale for $77 at Wayfair!

17. The softer feel of this shaggy rug from Ebern Designs will create the coziest environment — originally $258, now just $170!

18. This Lark Manor™ area rug is available in a selection of different colors and a wide variety of sizes — originally $278, now just $100!

19. If you’re a fan of geometric patterns, this Union Rustic off-white rug has your name written all over it — originally $321, now just $168!

