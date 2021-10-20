19 Zara-Style Tops and Dresses That Totally Exude Fall Vibes — All Under $45

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are serious style steals hiding online, but plenty of people don’t have time to sift through all of the virtual shelves to uncover them. That’s where we come in!

Hunting down trends for less is our passion, and we love using Zara as a reference point for what we’re looking for. Now that the fall weather is officially back in action, we wanted to find dresses and tops that are appropriate for the season — and the best of the best are lined up for you below!

19 Zara-Style Tops and Dresses to Wear This Fall

Perfect Fall Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This wrap dress from Wellwits comes in a zebra print that’s available in two different color options, and the style is so flattering!

2. We Also Love: Honestly, this flowy polka-dot dress from PRETTYGARDEN looks nearly identical to the dress that was trending everywhere last year — we still love the look!

3. We Can’t Forget: The structured style of this cocktail dress from Lrady is the epitome of chicness!

4. Best Boho Pick: All of the intricate prints on this swing dress from Umgee look incredibly glam!

5. Favorite Wedding Guest Dress: The satin material and one-shoulder design on this LYANER wrap dress are ideal for a wedding or another formal event!

6. Best Slip Dress: We’re never going tp stop loving the draped slip dress look, which is why this xxxiticat dress caught our attention!

7. Favorite Sweater Dress: If cozy-chic is what you’re going for, this knit wrap dress from SheIn is exactly what you need!

Knit Tops

8. Our Absolute Favorite: You can rock this wrap crop top from Artfish in so many ways — it’s beyond flattering!

9. We Also Love: Not only is the wrap silhouette of this ZESICA sweater top flattering, the added peplum detail on the hem makes it that much more elevated!

10. We Can’t Forget: This knit top from The Drop has a cutout detail that’s super minimalist and sophisticated!

11. Best Ribbed Knit: We’ve seen ribbed knits everywhere, but few outshine this long-sleeve top from Valphsio!

12. Shoppers’ All-Time Favorite: The off-the-shoulder wrap neckline of this Romwe top is absolute perfection!

13. Top Bestseller: Thousands of shoppers have flocked to get their hands on this batwing turtleneck sweater from ANRABESS!

Blouses and Other Tops

14. Our Absolute Favorite: You can wear this bodice-style faux-leather crop top from Floerns solo or layered over a blouse!

15. We Also Love: This ruched top from SAFRISIOR is essentially a collared cardigan that you can wear on its own!

16. We Can’t Forget: If you feel like wearing a relaxed top, this puffed-sleeve tee from Amazon Essentials is incredible!

17. Best Faux-Leather Top: The button-down design of this top from S P Y M is spot-on and currently on trend for the fall!

18. Favorite Versatile Tank: You can wear this draped satin cami from Miessial in two chic ways by switching out the bottoms!

19. Best Staple Blouse: Everyone needs at least one button-down blouse that’s made from a silky material like this SOLY HUX number in their wardrobe!

