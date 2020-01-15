This Fiercely Cute Cold Shoulder Top Is Now Under $30

Looking to show a little skin? We don’t mean with low-cut tops or skirts with high slits. We’re talking about a piece you can wear every day, to any place, with anyone around. One that looks different than anything else in your closet and won’t leave you in imminent danger of a wardrobe malfunction!

We’re talking about a little shoulder action. Not an off-the-shoulder style or one-strap wonder. We’re talking cutouts. The cold shoulder style has been blowing up lately. It’s a perfect way to show a little skin, literally revealing your fun and stylish side without ever looking like you didn’t get the dress code memo!

Get the 1.STATE Cold Shoulder Top (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

This 1.STATE Cold Shoulder Top is a prime example of how to nail this cutout trend. That’s why it’s even more exciting that it’s 40% off right now, bringing it all the way down under $30. What a score — especially on a top-rated fan favorite! Shoppers say they “absolutely love this top for so many reasons,” noting its flattering cut, soft material and versatile vibe, appearing both cute and charming at the same time. It’s “extremely comfortable” too, which never hurts. They say the “sleeves are perfect” and that they look “fantastic” and “amazing” in it, no matter what they’re wearing or where they’re heading!

This top is fitted but stretchy, so it doesn’t feel constrictive. It does, however, tuck beautifully into high-waisted bottoms, whether they be jeans or a denim skirt. We already touched on the fact that it has uber-cool cutout shoulders, but the short sleeves are equally as exciting. They’re ruched! This ruching is too cute and flattering. Let any insecurities melt away, because these sleeves are making them a thing of the past!

Get the 1.STATE Cold Shoulder Top (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

1.STATE is all about clean, contemporary pieces that are feminine and confidence-boosting. This top represents the brand beautifully and with finesse. It’s such an essential boost to take your wardrobe up to the next level, but unlike other special closet additions, this top keeps things easy. It’s just as simple as putting on any old T-shirt!

The outfit inspiration is bursting inside of Us right now, imagining all of the looks we can create with this piece as our base. Tuck it into a leather miniskirt for a night out, or pair it with distressed jeans for a hangout with your friends. Date night coming up? Have a satin skirt and pair of heels ready to go! It’s that simple.

With the sale price on this top, it’s only a matter of time until it starts to sell out. This is a deal we’d be silly to pass up, so excuse Us, but it’s time to get shopping!

Get the 1.STATE Cold Shoulder Top (originally $49) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

