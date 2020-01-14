Switch Seasons With Ease in These Classic Franco Sarto Chelsea Boots

Shopping can be tricky in the midst of a season. We’re not getting our closets ready with all of the latest trends like we were right before winter, but we still have a retail itch that absolutely needs to be scratched!

How we shop this time of year is informed by pieces that can transition seamlessly through different temperatures and seasons. In terms of footwear, this pair of amazing boots from Franco Sarto will have you feeling flawless for the remainder of the winter and well into the spring. Plus, you can get them on sale for up to 40% off — right now!

Get the Franco Sarto Shay Ankle Boot (originally $150) on sale for prices starting at just $90, available on Zappos!

The Franco Sarto Shay boots are an absolutely classic, timeless shoe that will likely become your new go-to pair. They’re made in the Chelsea style that’s arguably one of the most versatile boots on the market. These Franco Sarto boots have a sharp pointed toe and have a bit of a Western flair to them that makes them look ultra boho-chic.

Their slip-on style is made easier with the help of a zipper closure on the inside of the ankle. These boots also have covered stretch gussets on the opposite side that only enhance the simplicity of throwing these boots on.

The stacked block heel on these boots give you 1 3/4 inches of added height, which is just the right amount to avoid feeling too uncomfortable throughout the day. While they’re largely simple, these boots do have an adorable Franco Sarto logo on the back of the heel right where the pull tab is located.

These boots come in six different colors, most of which are as timeless as the style. You can get them in classic black leather, or choose one of the brown suede options. They also come in a fun black-and-white snakeskin print if your style is on the trendier side!

Zappos shoppers say that these boots “were comfortable right out of the box,” and that they plan to order pairs in multiple colors! These Franco Sarto boots look amazing with virtually any bottom — from rolled-up skinny jeans, to bootcut pants to dresses and skirts. Incredibly stylish and overwhelmingly easy to wear, we know that you’ll instantly fall in love with the Shay Ankle Boot from the moment you slip them on.

