Having trouble staying motivated and sticking to your fitness goals already? We’re only 10 days into 2020 and some of Us are already falling off the wagon in terms of our New Year’s resolutions. If you’re in this predicament, the key is to find ways to get yourself re-motivated and back on track!

There’s no one better to turn to than celebrities for all of the inspiration we need — including fitness inspo! We just spotted Jennifer Garner wearing these New Balance kicks while out and about in Los Angeles, and they’re definitely the perfect sneakers to get ourselves pumped for the gym.

The actress was recently seen taking a walk looking casual in a fuzzy zip-up jacket, black leggings and a pair of bright and fun New Balance sneakers. The model that she was wearing are the 880v8 running shoes, according to Footwear News, but we found a similar pair that are equally as spectacular on Zappos!

The 870v5 running shoes are truly the complete package. These lightweight sneakers are designed to be worn while out on runs, but are definitely suitable for a wide variety of different workouts. One reviewer said that these sneakers are “super comfortable” and that the “cushioning is great,” adding that they appreciate how lightweight they are!

One shopper even said that these New Balance sneakers are “perfect right out of the box,” which is amazing to hear. Breaking in a new pair of shoes can be a pain, especially when we get sneakers and want to work out in them right away. That won’t be an issue with these shoes, and we love to hear it.

You can choose between five different color schemes, all of which look major. You can opt to go the colorful and bright route like Garner did and pick the peach or cobalt blue options, or get these sneakers in the sleek black version. As with the majority of New Balance kicks, the signature “N” is featured on the side of either shoe, as well as the number of the model on the back of the heel. The design features an interesting striped pattern as well as some color-blocking on the heel.

These New Balance sneakers are meant to enhance your workout experience and make it more enjoyable, whether you’re running outdoors, on a treadmill or doing any other type of cardio. They’re made to support your feet in the best way possible, and they’re sure to get you going to the gym more often in the new year!

