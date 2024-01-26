20 Deals to Shop During the Macy’s Big Home Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping your home stylish and functional used to be difficult, but with the help of sales and mood boards, it’s much easier these days. Whether you’re into contemporary styles or prefer more classic options, now is an excellent time to find deals on new pieces. Why, you ask? Because Macy’s Big Home Sale is officially underway. Be sure to use code: REFRESH on a few particular products for an extra 20% off!

From swanky couches to plush and supple mattresses, the Macy’s Big Home Sale has something for every shopper! We rounded up 20 of the best deals to snag during the major event — read on to see our picks ASAP!

Kitchen

Our Favorite Deal: Get this T-Fal Culinaire 16-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set for a steal — was $220, now just $100!

Bella 2 Qt. 1200-Watt Air Fryer — was $65, now just $30!

Anchor Hocking 15-Pc. Oven Basics Bakeware Set — was $100, now just $30!

J.A. Henckels International Definition 14-Pc. Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set — was $400, now just $140!

Le Creuset 2.75-Qt. Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Dutch Oven — was $290, now just $180!

Mattresses

Our Favorite Deal: Dream a little dream on this Sealy Essentials Summer Elm 8.5″ Firm Mattress — was $729, now just $409!

Serta Serene Sky 12″ Firm Mattress Set — was $1,799, now just $1,019!

Primo International Primo Regal Cloud 12″ Plush Hybrid Mattress — was $1,199, now just $177 (with code REFRESH)!

Beautyrest Harmony Beachfront Bay 13″ Medium Pillow Top Mattress Set — was $2,619, now just $999!

Dusk & Dawn 10″ 2-Sided Medium Mattress — was $900, now just $539 (with code REFRESH)!

Dining

Our Favorite Deal: Add some pomp and circumstance to your table with this Tabletops Unlimited Inspiration by Denmark Soft Square 42 Pc. Dinnerware Set — was $130, now just $45!

Hotel Collection Stemware 8-Pc. Value Set — was $115, now just $64 (with code REFRESH)!

Zulay Kitchen Porcelain White Dinnerware Set — was $140, now just $91!

Elama Hayes Dinnerware Set of 16 Pieces — was $102, now just $45!

International Silver 18/0 Stainless Steel 67-Pc. Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set — was $117, now just $52!

Furniture

Our Favorite Deal: Round up some friends and gather around this Maisie Round Cocktail Table — was $939, now just $739!

Biscayne 18″ Wood with Travertine Top Round Rope End Table — was $800, now just $593 (with code REFRESH)!

Radley 86″ Fabric Sofa — was $1,289, now just $799!

Created for Macy’s Gatlin Storage Queen Platform Bed — was $1,467, now just $999!

Created for Macy’s Jadison Fabric 2-Pc. Sectional with Reversible Chaise — $899, now just $647 (with code REFRESH)!

