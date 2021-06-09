21 Two-Piece Summer Outfits to Wear for Every Occasion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Two-piece sets are incredible, and we may like them even more than our dresses. Don’t tell them that! The best part about these sets is that you can wear them as a coordinating outfit, or mix and match the pieces with anything else in your closet.

The summer is peak two-piece set season, which is why we decided to round up some of our favorites. There are sets you can lounge in, wear out to brunch or slip into for a night on the town with friends. Keep reading to see these stunning looks, and discover all of the different ways you can wear them this summer!

21 Amazing Two-Piece Summer Outfits for Every Occassion

Two-Piece Lounge Outfits

1. This ZESICA PJ set is made from comfy ribbed material, and you’ll feel instantly put-together even if you’re just chilling at home!

2. We also love this T1FE 1SFE set that’s just as relaxed and suitable for lounging!

3. The shorts and tube top that come in this set from Chang Yun are made from a lightweight knit material that’s ideal for summer!

4. If ultra-casual is what you’re looking for, this Supersun set includes high-waisted biker shorts and a loose oversized tee!

5. This SweatyRocks set comes with the cutest pair of high-waisted shorts and a matching crop tank!

6. The athletic, sporty look of the shorts and T-shirt set from Sieanear is absolutely adorable!

Casual, Beachy Two-Piece Sets

7. You can rock the crop top that comes with this SweatyRocks set tied in the front or wrapped in the back for two different vibes!

8. This MakeMeChic set has a pair of high-waisted shorts and a wrap top that looks casually chic!

9. We immediately fell in love with the style of this FANCYINN set, which includes a pair of wide-leg pants and a matching ruffle crop top!

10. This Aro Lora wide-leg pant set with a tie-front top is begging to be worn to the beach!

11. Can you tell that we’re obsessed with wide-leg pants? This set from Yuemengxuan offers great bottoms for summer!

12. This Angashion set comes complete with a smocked tube top and a flowy maxi skirt, and you can dress the look up or down!

Dressier Two-Piece Sets

13. Wearing this Relipop set (which has a ruffled bodycon skirt) is guaranteed to turn heads!

14. The off-the-shoulder crop top and tiered ruffle skirt from this Floerns set are swoon-worthy!

15. We also love the wrap-style skirt that comes in this MakeMeChic two-piece set!

16. This BEAGIMEG two-piece set is a full bodycon look, and we’re digging its flattering ruched aesthetic!

17. The maxi skirt in this Aro Lora set has incredible high-slits that let you show off some major leg!

18. If you’re the type of person who loves taking fashion risks, check out this sultry set from Kaximil!

19. We love the smocked look of this simple Arjungo set — it’s one of our favorite summer trends!

20. Ready to stop people in their tracks? This Aro Lora maxi skirt set has the most gorgeous pleating that’s sure to stun!

21. The tassel trim on the bell-sleeve crop top and skirt from this SheIn set is such a glam detail!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

