Are your closets ready for spring and summer? Now that we have an extra hour of sunlight on our hands, the warmer months of the year are truly within reach! We plan on wearing dresses as often as possible once the weather permits, but our options are due for an update.

We’re looking for fabulous frocks that are designed to flatter the body. There are a variety of styles we focus on for their slimming powers, and we broke down each of our top categories below! If you’re shopping on a budget, we have good news: All of these dresses are under $40 on Amazon. Seriously! This is your chance to pick up a few options and spare your wallet in the process. ‘Tis the season!

21 Best Slimming Dresses on Amazon

Wrap Dresses

Wrap dresses create one of the most flattering shapes. This style accentuates the waist without going for the full bodycon look, so you can feel comfy and classy!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This simple mini dress from Relipop is one of Amazon’s all-time bestsellers! It’s one of our top picks in the category because it actually wraps all the way around and has a layered hem. This is ideal if you get nervous about showing too much leg!

2. We Also Love: For a maxi moment, this wrap dress from BerryGo is absolutely gorgeous. It has a bit of a high-low hemline, which works well with the wrap style — and we adore its flirty, feminine vibes!

3. We Also Love: This wrap dress from Amazon Essentials is a classic everyday wrap dress. It’s available in a variety of colors and prints, and it’s made from a jersey material that’s super comfortable to wear!

4. We Also Love: Another maxi wrap dress that we’re loving is this option from PRETTYGARDEN! It has a boho-chic vibe that suits the spring and summer seasons perfectly.

5. We Also Love: This dress from MEROKEETY offers a different take on the wrap dress look, but it’s still equally slimming.

Ruched Dresses

Ruching can do wonders for the body. The extra texture can actually smooth you out and help disguise the tummy area for a slimmer appearance!

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This simple tank dress from BTFBM has ruching details that are ultra-trendy right now! The sides of the dress are adjustable, which guarantees you’ll find the proper fit.

7. We Also Love: This dress from Gmeitoey has similar ruching to the above option, but it’s made from a silky material. Obsessed!

8. We Also Love: BTFBM knows what they’re when it comes to ruched pieces, and this T-shirt version is a dream for casual days.

9. We Also Love: This ruched dress from LaClef has a looser, tank-like vibe on top that gets tighter around the waist. Shoppers say the fit is a serious style win!

A-Line Flare Dresses

This category covers a lot of ground, but we’re focused on a flare silhouette that’s still complementary!

10. Our Absolute Favorite: The flared-out skirt and ruffle details on this adorable dress from Dokotoo are so whimsical, and the volume looks great on nearly every type of figure!

11. We Also Love: The style of this dress from ROMWE is swoon-worthy! It has an off-the-shoulder top that’s shirred and stretchy, and the skirt is floaty and ethereal.

12. We Also Love: For a casual everyday look, this swing dress from MITILLY is a solid choice. The skirt is tiered and ruffled, and there are cute buttons that run down the front!

13. We Also Love: Ruffles are always flattering. This dress from ECOWISH is one of our favorites!

14. We Also Love: We can’t sleep on a timeless swing dress like this one from POPYOUNG! It’s laid-back and loose, and incredibly easy to style.

Black Dresses

This category is pretty much self-explanatory. Black is forever a fan-favorite thanks to its slimming capabilities!

15. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re in love with this little black dress from Verdusa! It’s form-fitting, but has soft ruching that’s flattering on the body.

16. We Also Love: This black dress from ROMWE is fitted up top and flares out into a full skirt. Glam!

17. We Also Love: For an evening look, we adore this full-length maxi dress from SheIn! The sumptuous silky material is heavenly, and the high slit lets you show off ample leg.

18. We Also Love: This tiered ruffle dress from ECOWISH has a beautiful lace top and an adjustable tie in the back. Practical!

Empire Waist Dresses

Empire waists cinch you right below the bust and then flare out below, which is a sleek cut that flatters every body type. Plus, these dresses are always on the comfier side!

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers are absolutely loving this day dress from ECOWISH! The bust area is tight, and the skirt flares out right underneath the tie. It looks beyond elegant!

20. We Also Love: Empire waists look great on maxi dresses, and this embroidered dress from BerryGo is the ultimate example!

21. We Also Love: This dress from Star Vixen is a reliable everyday look with a healthy dose of Grecian goddess vibes!

