21 Stylish Fall Fashion Pieces That You Can Pair With Leggings

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re the type of person who lives in your leggings, get excited. In fact, prepare to take notes — because we’ve really hooked you up this time. As you’re aware, wearing leggings is definitely easy — but knowing how to style them can be tricky at times!

If you’re looking for some fashion advice on how to rock leggings 24/7 this fall, check out all of the different pieces we’ve lined up below. We decided to focus on tops, sweaters and boots that will instantly upgrade even the most basic pair of bottoms. Keep reading and get your shopping started!

21 Fall Fashion Pieces That You Can Wear With Leggings

Boots and Booties

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a new staple pair of boots for fall, we’re loving these chunky ones from Steve Madden!

2. We Also Love: Western-style boots are trending, and you can giddy-up with these ankle booties from Amazon Essentials!

3. Best Elegant Ankle Booties: If you want sleek and sophisticated, look no further than these Chinese Laundry boots!

4. We Also Love: These lace-up combat boots from DREAM PAIRS will be stylish for years to come!

5. We Also Love: Want to go full on yee-haw? These cowboy boots from Richealnana are incredibly fashion-forward!

6. Best Tall Boots for Leggings: It can be hard to find tall boots that work with leggings, but this pair from Dr. Scholl’s does the trick!

7. We Also Love: The slouchy look of these Rocket Dog booties was pretty much designed for leggings!

Tunic Tops and Blouses

8. Our Absolute Favorite: This EVELUST top is a classic tunic-style piece that anyone can dress up or down!

9. We Also Love: On casual fall weekends, we’re going to throw on this cozy levaca top with our favorite stretchy leggings.

10. Best Staple Piece: Another top that has the right hem length for leggings is this simple tee from Daily Ritual!

11. We Also Love: Swing tanks like this one from LARACE are so much more important for your wardrobe than you may realize!

12. We Also Love: Shoppers are obsessed with the cutouts and overall aesthetic of this Isaac Liev top!

13. Best Top for a Night Out: This button-down from SheIn has gorgeous feminine touches that we’re swooning over!

14. We Also Love: The lace trim on this sleeveless top from SAMPEEL makes this basic feel a bit more elevated!

Oversized Sweaters

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Sweaters with a fuzzy texture like this extra-long cardigan from Saodimallsu are ideal for fall!

16. Best Classic Sweater: Another great fall staple for sweater weather is this knit from LINY XIN — it comes in so many shades!

17. We Also Love: Sweater dresses like this one from ANRABESS look perfect with leggings if it’s cold outside.

18. We Also Love: If you’re wearing leggings and a top but want extra coverage, this knit shawl wrap from Urban CoCo is the answer!

19. We Also Love: This LZZSWDT sweater has a grunge-inspired vibe that looks seriously cozy!

20. Best Lightweight Knit: At the beginning of fall when it’s still warm out, this sweater from MEROKEETY is a dream to have on deck!

21. We Also Love: This ANRABESS sweater is the ultimate example of what a knit tunic looks like, and we adore the mock neck up top!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!