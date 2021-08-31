21 Fall Pieces That Can Make Your Legs Look Extra Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many of Us wish that we could have ultra-long supermodel legs, but that’s simply not the reality. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to score that aesthetic thanks to fashion and handy styling hacks which may create the appearance of elongated legs. If you don’t know the drill, we have the scoop on how you can make that happen!

We’re thinking ahead to the fall and wanted to round up pieces for the cooler weather. Generally speaking, if you want to elongate your legs, shorter hemlines are better. The good news? You can still wear shorts and mini skirts in the fall by adding tights for extra warmth! You can also rock knee-high or over-the-knee boots, which may also help your cause. High-waist pants are also excellent, as they tend to create the appearance of longer legs! Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to check out our favorite picks!

21 Fall Fashion Pieces That Can Make Your Legs Look Miles Long

Sweater Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This turtleneck sweater dress from Pink Queen is super oversized, and shoppers feel cute and cozy when they wear it!

2. We Also Love: This ANRABESS sweaterdress has more of a mock-neck look that’s sleek and sophisticated. Team it with knee-high boots!

3. We Also Love: For a lighter knit dress, check out this R.Vivimos number — we adore the flattering tie-waist detail!

4. Best Casual Sweater Dress: This dress from BTFBM has a relaxed preppy design that’s different from the classic oversized look!

5. We Also Love: You truly can’t go wrong with a timeless turtleneck dress just like this one from ANRABESS — plus, the ribbed material gives it a distinct look!

Shorts and Mini Skirts

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This BB Dakota by Steve Madden leather mini has a slightly curved hem that can elongate your legs beautifully!

7. We Also Love: When we saw the lace-up detail on this katiewens faux-suede mini, we knew we had to add it to our carts!

8. We Also Love: You can still totally wear shorts in the fall, and we’re loving this faux-leather pair from Tagoo!

9. Best Versatile Shorts: If you want shorts that you can pair with virtually any ensemble, check out this pair from GRACE KARIN!

10. We Also Love: Pleated tennis skirts are trending, and we’re getting into the spirit with this one from Hoerev!

High-Waisted Pants

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say that these Tronjori palazzo pants are “perfect for short girls,” but we think they would look incredible on anyone!

12. We Also Love: If you’re into fitted pants, we think you’ll adore these sleek bottoms from Floerns!

13. We Also Love: There are high-waisted pants, and then there are pants that go extra high, just like this pair from XXTAXN — we’re obsessed!

14. We Also Love: The relaxed style of these Design by Olivia pleated palazzo pants is ideal for casual weekends!

15. We Also Love: Another pair of pants that reviewers dub “perfect for petite frames” is this pair from NIMIN!

16. Best Flattering Pants: No matter what your body type is, these pants from GOBLES are likely going to fit you to perfection!

Over-The-Knee Boots

17. Our Absolute Favorite: These Mtzyoa boots are available in so many fun colors, and the pointed toe can elongate your legs even more!

18. We Also Love: Shoppers love how high these Vince Camuto leather boots extend up the leg — the vibe is super sultry!

19. Best Boots for a Dramatic Statement: These onlymaker boots have a seriously chunky platform and an extra high heel that are fit for a pop diva!

20. We Also Love: If you prefer a more comfortable low heel, check out these boots from DREAM PAIRS!

21. We Also Love: Shoppers say that if you’re looking for an affordable tall boot, this pair from Wild Diva is an awesome option!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!