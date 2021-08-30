21 Gorgeous Skirts to Wear This Fall — All Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s easy to stick to full-length jeans and leggings once the weather gets cooler in the fall, but there’s no reason to stop wearing skirts. You can even keep rocking all of your favorite mini skirts with the right styling. All you need to do is add some tights — or maybe a pair of thigh-high boots that can keep your legs warm. It’s a breeze once you figure it out!

If you’re also shopping for skirts to wear well into the fall season, we’ve got you covered. Check out our favorite mini, midi and maxi skirts below that you should be adding to your cart ASAP!

21 Beautiful Skirts That We’re Wearing This Fall

Mini Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This wrap skirt from Relipop may be more of a traditional summer style, but team it with tights and booties and you’re all set for autumn!

2. We Also Love: Denim skirts are a year-round staple, and we’re obsessed with this deconstructed version from The Drop!

3. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a skirt that you can wear with any outfit, go with this Urban CoCo skater skirt!

4. Best Retro Y2K-Style Skirt: Pleated tennis skirts are trending at the moment, and we adore this one from American Apparel!

5. We Also Love: Another excellent denim mini skirt option is this one from Levi’s — it’s such a classic!

6. Best Flattering Skirt Pick: This SheIn skirt has a paper bag waist that can make your figure look slimmer!

7. We Also Love: This Hoerev tennis skirt is also a solid buy if you want to go for a trendy look!

Midi Skirts

8. Our Absolute Favorite: The timeless cut and aesthetic of this Belle Poque midi skirt immediately caught our eye — it can fit in with anyone’s personal style!

9. We Also Love: Shoppers say that this Lock and Love skirt is one of the most comfortable pieces they own!

10. We Also Love: When you wear this sleek knit skirt from The Drop, you’ll feel like you’re rocking your comfiest sweats!

11. Best Midi Skirt for a Super Simple Look: This Amazon Essentials skirt is made from a basic jersey material that any shopper is sure to love!

12. We Also Love: We’re seriously living for the pleated effect on this Ligottto knit skirt!

13. We Also Love: This wrap skirt from SheIn comes in so many different floral options — it’s hard to pick just one favorite!

14. We Also Love: The fitted bodycon look of this Urban CoCo knit skirt is ideal for any occasion — from the office, to happy hour drinks and beyond!

Maxi Skirts

15. Our Absolute Favorite: This Happy Sailed pleated maxi skirt is one of our top choices because of how easy it is to dress up or down!

16. Best Maxi Skirt With a Little Something Extra: Reviewers say that this HAEOF tiered maxi skirt is exactly what they were looking for — plus, it has pockets!

17. We Also Love: The ruffle detail on this BB DAKOTA skirt is so elegant, and we’re also crushing on the snakeskin print!

18. We Also Love: You can get this NASHALYLY maxi skirt in a variety of different colors and prints!

19. Best Boho Maxi Skirt: This Milumia A-line skirt has the ultimate boho-chic vibe!

20. We Also Love: We’re big fans of the cinched-in waist on this stunning maxi skirt from SweatyRocks!

21. We Also Love: The tulle material that this CHICWISH maxi skirt is made from will make you feel like a ballerina!

