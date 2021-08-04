21 Fall Jackets to Prepare You for the Start of the Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you blame Us for already starting to think about fall fashion? We’re going to miss the summer sun, but sweater weather is simply the best.

Before we know it, our jackets will reemerge from storage — and we want to add some new options into the mix. Whether you’re looking for a fresh leather jacket or want a classic fall trench coat, we’ve laid it all out for you below. Keep reading to shop now!

Get Geared Up for Fall With These 21 Gorgeous Jackets

Blazers and Lightweight Jackets

1. You won’t regret having this oversized-style blazer from The Drop in your closet — it’s ideal for the office and can be dressed up with crop tops for nights out!

2. This plaid boyfriend blazer from SheIn has the ultimate fall look, and shoppers say it has a great lightweight feel for the season!

3. We love how this FERBIA hoodie is made from a knit sweater material that’s dreamy for warmer fall days!

4. Shirt jackets are perfect for transitioning between seasons, and we love this casual corduroy version from Astylish!

5. Another fall jacket staple is a bomber windbreaker, and this one from Lock and Love has the best look!

Leather and Faux Leather Jackets

6. If you’re looking for a timeless moto jacket, this Levi’s faux-leather version is a must — and it comes in every color imaginable!

7. Want a different type of leather look? This Tanming vegan leather trench-style jacket makes a serious statement!

8. Another unique style we’re gravitating toward is this faux-leather shirt jacket from The Drop!

9. This BLANKNYC suede moto jacket comes in a stunning muted green shade that we fell for immediately!

10. A jacket that’s as sophisticated as this one from Cole Haan is a fashion investment worth splurging on!

Denim Jackets

11. Oversized boyfriend denim jackets are a layering staple, and we love this simple one from Saukiee!

12. This LifeShe denim jacket comes with a detachable sweatshirt hood that lets you change up the aesthetic!

13. This Justalwart oversized jean jacket comes in so many fun variations, including a fringe trim version and another with plaid!

14. Cropped denim jackets like this one from Floerns have an edgy look and they’re perfect for the start of fall!

15. This OG Levi’s trucker jean jacket is one of the best picks if you’re looking for a legendary piece!

Trench Coats and Anoraks

16. Get the quintessential trench coat thanks to this one from Amazon Essentials!

17. This Woman Within anorak rain jacket has a fleece lining that’s removable so you can adjust its warmth depending on the weather!

18. We adore the army-inspired look of this Soulomelody version, which is made for low-key fall days — whether you’re running errands or going out for brunch!

19. If you’re looking for a longer trench coat, this one from DKNY extends to the top of the ankle!

20. The draped and flowy design of this Romwe trench coat has a feminine vibe that shoppers are obsessed with!

21. This military-style anorak jacket from Design by Olivia comes in a traditional army green hue, but it’s also available in a slew of other shades!

