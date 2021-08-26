Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the fall season begins and the weather first starts to change, figuring out what to wear to stay comfortable can be a struggle. But there’s a simple solution to that fashion issue — layering!

There are many pieces that you can mix and match with other items you already own to make them autumn-appropriate. Even a mini dress can be transformed when you layer it over a short-sleeve or turtleneck top. Get your creative fashion juices flowing and peep the pieces we’ve selected below!

21 Fashion Pieces That We’re Layering With This Fall

Sweater Vests

Our Absolute Favorite: You can get plenty of sweater vests, but if you want a truly unique option, pick up this one from SAFRISIOR!

The Ultimate Nostalgic Piece: As far as classic sweater vests go, houndstooth is a top pick — and this version from YUESUO is definitely on our shopping list!

The Versatile Vest That Transcends Seasons: For a cropped sweater vest that you can wear while it’s still hot out and layer with in the fall, check out this number from Yeokou!

The Dreamiest Top to Team With Leggings: This HOTAPEI sweater vest is long and oversized, which makes it a great match for a pair of leggings!

We Also Love: If you’re looking for a typical sweater vest that you can style in a ton of different ways, this one from Lailezou is a strong option!

Turtleneck and Mockneck Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: If you need a simple and basic fitted turtleneck, this one from Wosalba is a favorite of shoppers!

The Flattering Turtleneck That’s Scoring Five-Star Ratings: Shoppers say they love the form-fitting material of this nude turtleneck from NIKIBIKI, and the folded look of the neckline adds some nice volume!

The Preferred Piece for Any Night-Out Look: A bodysuit always makes the tucked-in look that much more seamless, so we adore this turtleneck version from ANCAPELION!

The Best Bet for Layering: Sleeveless tops are ideal for layering with jackets, so we wanted to include this turtleneck option from Nasperee!

We Also Love: Another alternative to the long-sleeve turtleneck is this short-sleeve one from SheIn!

Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: A leopard-print dress like this one from Free People looks major year-round!

The Retro Dress That’s Serving Y2K Fashion Vibes: Checkered and plaid prints are so in tune with the vibes of fall, and this Floerns version couldn’t be more fitting!

The Instagram-Worthy Faux-Leather Find: Faux leather is another excellent fabric for the fall, so why not embrace it with this bebe mini dress?

The Vintage-Inspired Piece That’s Street-Style Gold: Slip dresses like this one from ZAFUL are clearly a nod to the ’90s and we’re obsessed with the trend!

The Mini That’s Making Shoppers Swoon: This mini dress from Floerns has an A-line cut that we think is incredibly flattering!

We Also Love: Gingham is a timeless print that we think looks great during any time of year, which is why we adore this SweatyRocks mini dress!

Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: Out of all the blazers on Amazon, this long option from The Drop is our number one choice for a classic tailored look!

The Flexible Find That Goes From Desk to Dinner: This plaid Milumia blazer has a more relaxed fit, but you can still dress it up or down for tons of different occasions!

The Boyfriend Blazer That’s Effortlessly Glam: Another chic plaid blazer is this one from SheIn. It has more of an oversized, boyfriend-style fit.

The Tweed Blazer That Looks So Expensive: Tweed is another fabric that we love wearing in the fall, and this Max Studio blazer is seriously sophisticated!

We Also Love: This luvamia blazer comes in so many solid colors and popping plaid prints — plus, it has thousands of devoted fans!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!