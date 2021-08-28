21 Long-Sleeve Fall Dresses With the Most Figure-Loving Fits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall fashion just might be our favorite. We get to bring some of the layers back — such a reliable way to upgrade your look — and we get to slip into cozier fabrics and oversized fits. We still like to keep things chic though, of course. We’re not saying goodbye to dresses just because it’s cooling down!

Long-sleeves dresses are closet essentials for a stylish fall wardrobe. And just because you’re dealing with more fabric doesn’t mean you’ll have to totally cover up your figure. We’ve picked out 21 long-sleeve, flattering fall dresses to fit all types of budgets that will accentuate your figure and have you loving what you see in the mirror — to the extreme!

21 Ultra-Flattering Long-Sleeve Fall Dresses

1. This Half-Wrap Dress With Trendy Tiers: This mega-stylish PRETTYGARDEN dress has a flattering wrap effect without the hassle of an actual wrap dress!

2. This Fitted Dress With Unique Draping: If you tend to shy away from more fitted pieces, the draping on this ribbed Daily Ritual dress may change your mind!

3. This Sustainable, Temperature-Regulating Shirtdress: With recycled materials, roomy pockets and a tie at the natural waist, this Ministry of Supply shirtdress is a timeless stunner!

4. This Best-Dressed Wedding Guest Dress: The sheer long sleeves and embroidered flowers give this Milumia dress a sense of whimsy. Pair with heels and sparkling jewelry for a wedding!

5. This Floral Dress That Could Go Boho or Professional: This cinched-waist Mango dress definitely has boho-chic vibes, but we can also see it under a blazer with mules for work!

6. This Dress That Could Turn Forest Fairies Green With Envy: Okay, this velvet Salimdy dress is a head-turner! The drapey neckline, the voluminous sleeves and the fitted skirt work together to create a true work of art!

7. This 100% Cotton Denim Dress: Ditch the jeans and go for this breathable button-up Allegra K dress instead and its skinny waist belt!

8. This Square-Neckline Dress That Absolutely Needs to Be Photographed: Prepare to hear some “wow”s when you wear this Reformation Sigmund dress out in public. The high slit, slightly puffed shoulders and wide square neckline are just unbelievably beautiful!

9. This Mini Sweaterdress With Effortless Charm: This Mansy dress is definitely cozy, but it’s just as alluring. You’re going to make a statement in this piece!

10. This Turtleneck Dress You Can Style Countless Ways: Keep things casual in this KEEDONE dress by wearing it with a denim jacket and boots, or try it with pumps and layered necklaces!

11. This Dress That’s Made for Nights Out on the Town: You’ll be the star of the show at any venue when you’re wearing this twist-front ASTR The Label dress from Nordstrom!

12. This Maxi Dress That Keeps Summer Alive: This tie-dye VIISHOW dress looks like a summery sky, but the long silhouette and sleeves will help you stay comfy in the fall!

13. This Flowy Dress That Looks Like It Could Float: This chiffon BUENOS NINOS dress has so much flow to it in the best way. Don’t worry though — it still accentuates your natural waist!

14. This Pattern-Block Dress With Impeccable Asymmetry: Black with a handkerchief hem on one side, leopard print with a straight hem on the other — add a tie and some buttons and you have this seriously cool Standards & Practices dress!

15. This Off-the-Shoulder Dress That Stays in Place: You won’t have to readjust 100 times a day while wearing this Amoretu dress. It will stay gorgeous from the moment you put it on and beyond!

16. This Party Dress That Will Have You Looking Like an A-Lister: This flouncy Romwe dress is reminiscent of something we could see on a red carpet or at the Met Gala!

17. This Puff-Sleeve Dress With a Moody Demeanor: This Mango dress is dark and autumnal, but look closely to see a mix of floral styles in the print!

18. This Blazer-Style Dress With CEO Vibes: Whether you’re a literal CEO or just a total boss in general, you’ll look positively powerful in this The Drop dress!

19. This Casual Striped Dress With an Elastic Waist: Stay comfy in this Moyabo dress, making getting dressed quick and easy while still guaranteeing a chic look!

20. This Belted Dress That Will Cement You As a Style Icon: If nothing in your closet is putting a smile on your face, you can count on this The Drop dress to have you feeling like a million bucks!

21. This Sweaterdress That You Could Wear to Sleep or on a Date: This Romwe dress is all about drapey comfort, but the second you add a belt and heels, you could be ready for a fancy dinner out!

