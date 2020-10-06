Our 21 Favorite Camo, Tie-Dye and Leopard Pieces at Nordstrom This Month

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If we had to choose our top three prints right now, we would have to go with tie-dye, camo and leopard. Each option is all the rage at the moment, and countless brands have taken turns putting their stamps on the trends.
With that in mind, we decided to take a deep dive and find the best of the best of each category at Nordstrom. Check out our handpicked haul below — in a perfect world, we would buy all 21 of these items ASAP!
Best Tie-Dye at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with this long-sleeve top from Free People, because the tie-dye is anything but typical. This is unique, edgy and completely chic!
See it: Get the Free People Be Free Tie-Dye Oversize Long Sleeve T-Shirt with free shipping for $58 at Nordstrom!
We also love:
- Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack: Herschel makes some of the most iconic and trusted backpacks, and we’re so happy that they jumped on the tie-dye bandwagon! Also, it’s been marked down from $80 to just $48. This is an amazing steal!
- Zella Tie-Dye Joggers: Tie-dye is fabulous in all forms — especially loungewear! These simple joggers from Zella are exactly what we’re talking about, and they’re yours for just $59.
- La La Land CreativeCo French Terry T-Shirt: If you prefer your tie-dye to be subtle, this long-sleeve tee from La La Land CollectiveCo is the top for you. It’s just $35!
- TOMS Canvas Slip-On: Tie-dye has even made its way to our feet, and we’re loving this pair of Toms! They also happen to be on sale right now — originally they were $60, and now you can get a pair for $36!
- Iscream Vacuum Insulated Bottle: This bright tie-dye water bottle from Iscream may inspire you to properly hydrate. It’s so fun to carry around and stands out from similar styles — plus, it’s only $24!
- Refinery29 Double Knit Lounge Shorts: Refinery29 has expanded their operations and they now create adorable clothing! They have their finger on the pulse of what’s trending, including this pair of amazing tie-dye shorts! You can get them right now for $34.
Not your style? Check out all of the tie-dye available at Nordstrom!
Best Camo at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: These jeans from Wit & Wisdom are not only rendered in a classic camo print, they are some of the best quality denim pants on the market. These jeans have shaping properties that create an ultra-flattering fit. You can get yourself a pair in two different color combos that are both strong!
See it: Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab Solution Camo High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants with free shipping for $68 at Nordstrom!
We also love:
- Honeydew Intimates Jersey Pajamas: You can wear camo print 24/7 with the help of these Honeydew Intimates pajamas! They come complete with long jogger-style bottoms and a long-sleeve top, which is ideal for the colder months of the fall and winter. This set costs just $58!
- vuori Halo Performance Hoodie: A simple hoodie is a solid way to rock camo, and we love this option from vuori! It has a lightweight feel to it that’s great for layering up, and you can get it for $80.
- Caslon Drape Collar Knit Blazer: This knit blazer from Caslon is a more structured take on the sweater, and it’s a fan-favorite at Nordstrom. People are digging the feel of this jacket, and the affordable price of $69!
- J. Crew Camo Bomber Sweater Jacket: This camo print bomber from J.Crew is beyond swoon-worthy! It’s also on sale for a great price — originally it was $158, and now it’s just $95!
- UGG Kadence Faux-Fur Zip Hoodie: This fuzzy camo fleece sweater from UGG is undoubtedly one of the coziest jackets that you can own. This brand has mastered the winter boot game, and now they have Us excited about their clothing as well! You can get this jacket for $98, which is a steal.
- BB Dakota Nothin’ to See Here Camo Pullover: This knit pullover top from BB Dakota showcases camo print in its truest form. The material is soft and lightweight, and you can buy the bottoms for the full look. For $74, this camo top can be yours forever!
Not your style? Check out more camo print items at Nordstrom!
Best Leopard at Nordstrom
Our Absolute Favorite: We haven’t been able to stop thinking about this fuzzy leopard print jacket from UGG! It’s a zip-up piece that’s slightly cropped and it comes with a cozy hood for extra warmth. It’s such a great item for the fall, and it’s just too adorable to resist.
See it: Get the UGG Mandy Faux Fur Hooded Jacket with free shipping for $198 at Nordstrom!
We also love:
- J. Crew Leopard Print Chino Crop Flare Pants: Leopard print can sometimes come off as over-the-top, but these cropped chino pants from J.Crew are anything but! They have a great fit, look classy and are currently 50% off at $49!
- AFRM Capri Crop Camisole: Usually leopard print is available in beige and brown hues, but why not mix things up with this hot pink top from AFRM? We haven’t seen anything like it, and you can pick it up for $48.
- Topshop Leopard Print Mini Dress: This leopard mini dress from Topshop has everything going for it. It has a cute off-the-shoulder style with puffy sleeves and a fitted silhouette. This dress will cost you $68, and it’s undoubtedly worth every penny.
- JEN7 by 7 For All Mankind High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans: These high-waisted skinny jeans from 7 For All Mankind utilize leopard print in a way you wouldn’t expect. We’re excited about these jeans — especially because they’re also on sale for just $62!
- All in Favor Button Back Top: This short-sleeve top from All In Favor is the dreamiest way to rock leopard print in a professional fashion. The print is small and subtle, and looks stylish tucked into any type of pant. We also love the $39 price tag!
- Rachel Parcell Long-Sleeve Pajamas: We’re suckers for matching pajama sets, and this leopard print pick from Rachel Parcell is divine! We never want to take them off, and they cost just $59.
Not your style? Check out more leopard print items at Nordstrom!
