Our 21 Favorite Camo, Tie-Dye and Leopard Pieces at Nordstrom This Month

If we had to choose our top three prints right now, we would have to go with tie-dye, camo and leopard. Each option is all the rage at the moment, and countless brands have taken turns putting their stamps on the trends.

With that in mind, we decided to take a deep dive and find the best of the best of each category at Nordstrom. Check out our handpicked haul below — in a perfect world, we would buy all 21 of these items ASAP!

Best Tie-Dye at Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with this long-sleeve top from Free People, because the tie-dye is anything but typical. This is unique, edgy and completely chic!

See it: Get the Free People Be Free Tie-Dye Oversize Long Sleeve T-Shirt with free shipping for $58 at Nordstrom!

We also love:

Not your style? Check out all of the tie-dye available at Nordstrom!

Best Camo at Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: These jeans from Wit & Wisdom are not only rendered in a classic camo print, they are some of the best quality denim pants on the market. These jeans have shaping properties that create an ultra-flattering fit. You can get yourself a pair in two different color combos that are both strong!

See it: Get the Wit & Wisdom Ab Solution Camo High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants with free shipping for $68 at Nordstrom!

We also love:

Not your style? Check out more camo print items at Nordstrom!

Best Leopard at Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: We haven’t been able to stop thinking about this fuzzy leopard print jacket from UGG! It’s a zip-up piece that’s slightly cropped and it comes with a cozy hood for extra warmth. It’s such a great item for the fall, and it’s just too adorable to resist.

See it: Get the UGG Mandy Faux Fur Hooded Jacket with free shipping for $198 at Nordstrom!

We also love:

Not your style? Check out more leopard print items at Nordstrom!

