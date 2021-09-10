21 Flattering Work Tops to Wear for the Office or Zoom Calls

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that summer is over, many of Us are gearing up to return to the office. It’s safe to say that our work wardrobes may be lacking in the style department, so we wanted to lend a hand and make the transition a bit easier.

Naturally, we decided to round up a slew of flattering tops that you can wear on rotation during the work week. Even if you’re still operating remotely, all of these blouses will also look great on Zoom calls! Keep scrolling to check out these top picks that will get you excited about dressing up for work again!

21 Super Flattering Work Tops for the Office and Zoom Calls

Sleeveless Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The gorgeous bow on this silky top from SheIn is super chic, and it would look major with a blazer!

2. We Also Love: Anyone can get tons of wear out of this lace trim BLENCOT top, whether it’s being styled for the office or a night out with friends!

3. Best Vintage-Style Top: We adore clothes that have a retro feel, and this top from Allegra K is one of our favorites!

4. We Also Love: The way this AlvaQ top gathers at the neckline and flows out is ideal for virtually every body type.

5. We Also Love: Shoppers are obsessed with how “classy” this Anne Klein top looks, plus how how versatile it is!

6. Best Top For All Sizes: This Calvin Klein blouse is available in both regular and plus sizes, which is always appreciated!

7. We Also Love: The touch of crochet-style lace on the shoulders of this Milumia top is just enough to make it office-appropriate!

Short-Sleeve Tops

8. Our Absolute Favorite: We love this Angashion top because it might be long enough to wear with a pair of ponte leggings!

9. We Also Love: Tops that are loose and gather at the hem like this one from Neineiwu are incredibly flattering, and shoppers can vouch for that!

10. Best Unique Work Top: The ruching on the sleeves of this Lark & Ro top gives it such a unique look!

11. We Also Love: If you want a top that can accentuate your waist, this one from Romwe is made for you!

12. We Also Love: This Milumia blouse has elegant pleating that runs down the front which looks ultra-sophisticated.

13. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the way this HOTAPEI blouse drapes on the body when you wear it!

14. We Also Love: If you want a top that’s detailed, this one from FARYSAYS has lace trimming and embroidered polka dots!

Long-Sleeve Tops

15. Our Absolute Favorite: You’re going to gush over how amazing the front ruffle looks on this SheIn blouse!

16. We Also Love: When you wear a blouse that has vertical stripes like this Astylish button-down, it’s always going to be slimming!

17. Best Comfortable Button-Down Top: A lot of typical button-downs lack stretch, but this one from The Drop is beyond comfy!

18. We Also Love: Shoppers say that this flowy MLEBR blouse is “flattering for curves” and “perfect”!

19. We Also Love: Want a top that’s seriously elevated? Check out this Milumia button-down blouse!

20. Best Staple Work Blouse: Everyone needs at least one basic button-down, and our pick is this one from Floerns!

21. We Also Love: Any time that a top has a waist tie like this one from Romwe, we immediately know it’s going to look sensational!

