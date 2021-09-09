Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our obsession with dresses doesn’t stop just because the weather gets cooler in the fall. Why would we give up wearing our favorite pieces just because it’s a little chillier outside? It’s all about finding the right type of dress and styling it correctly to suit the season.

It’s currently still warm enough outside to keep wearing our summer dresses, but when the temperatures drop, we want to rock frocks like this one from SweatyRocks! Shoppers say that whenever they step out in the garment, they gets tons of compliments — proving it’s a fall fashion must-have.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Long Sleeve Floral Print Chiffon Maxi Dress for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s essential to find dresses with long sleeves for the post-summer seasons, and this option delivers! The dress is made from a chiffon material, meaning it’s still lightweight, and the sleeves are looser to provide extra breathability. The thinner material also makes it ideal for layering — you can easily throw a jacket over this dress and not suffer from awkward bunching in the sleeves!

Of course, the maxi length of this dress is a standout feature, which is yet another necessity for an autumn ensemble. The skirt has multiple tiers that create a beautiful, flowy ruffled look that’s seriously fun to wear!

If you’re wondering how to get away with florals in the fall, this is how you do it. The pattern on this dress is understated, totally corresponding with the slightly laid-back vibes of the season. It’s not a bold floral print, but the feminine effect is still there! Shoppers say that the fit is spot-on and they feel amazing when they wear this dress, which instantly sold Us. Yes, there’s no resisting — we definitely want this dress as a focal point in our fall wardrobe!

