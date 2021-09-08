If You’re Looking for a Fall Wrap Dress, We Found the Perfect Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Flowy wrap dresses are reserved for the spring and summer only, right? Wrong! We don’t want to part with our wrap dresses once the temperatures drop, and thanks to securing the right styles, we won’t have to.

But what exactly does a fall wrap dress look like? There isn’t one clear answer, but this option from PRETTYGARDEN is pretty much as perfect as it gets. We adore its aesthetic, and if you need an autumn-appropriate wrap dress, this may be what you’ve been missing!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Vintage Wrap Dress for just $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress has all of the right details that work for cooler weather. First of all, the maxi length provides more coverage than the shorter frocks we rock in the summer sun. Plus, the skirt is super flowy, and the added ruffle along the hem gives it more volume!

The long sleeves are also ideal for the crisp fall temps. We can’t exactly get away with shorter sleeves once the leaves change colors, so these lengthy beauties are necessary. If it’s particularly chilly where you live, the material this dress is made from is lightweight enough to wear with a jacket!

This dress is also decked out in a dainty floral print that fits in with the seasonal vibes. Think low-key foliage and not over-the-top tropical — this is how to do florals in the fall, fellow fashion fans!

Shoppers say that this dress is “easy to wear” and seriously comfortable. If you’re thinking about making a purchase, reviewers claim that it does run true to size, so you can stick with your usual order when smashing that “Add to Cart” button. Take your pick of one of the stunning shades up for grabs and get ready to twirl into fall with this gorgeous dress!

