21 Loose Summer Dresses to Wear Into Fall — Starting at Just $25

We hate to be the one to tell you that summertime is coming to a close. We know, we know — it just started! Alas, we’re no longer shopping strictly for the heat as autumn approaches, but there is a transitional period before sweater weather really picks up.

You can still get away with rocking summer dresses in the fall — especially right at the start of the season. We found a variety of dresses that fit the bill, and when the weather does get colder, you can throw a jacket over any of these frocks and look equally as fresh. Keep reading to check them out — and happy shopping!

21 Loose and Comfortable Dresses That We’re Wearing Into Fall

Mini Dresses

1. This dress from Kate Kasin has a button-up ruffled design that works for the summer, fall and even the springtime!

2. People won’t believe that you found this ruffled chiffon dress from Happy Sailed on Amazon — and that it’s under $40!

3. On chill days, we plan to relax in this simple waffle knit dress from IWOLLENCE that’s both cute and comfortable!

4. Over 33,000 shoppers are head over heels in love with this adorable Amoretu mini dress!

5. This ECOWISH shift dress has pom-pom embroidery that gives it some fun texture!

6. Leopard print looks fab at all times, and we’re digging the design of this dress from BTFBM!

Midi Dresses

7. You can style this PRETTYGARDEN printed dress up or down by switching out your footwear!

8. The horizontal stripes on this levaca dress make it incredibly flattering for all body types!

9. Polka dots are always fun, and we’re loving the playful vibes of this MITILLY dress!

10. At the beginning of fall when the weather is still fairly warm, you can catch us wearing this loose cami dress from Romwe!

11. A tank bodycon dress like this LAGSHIAN version is so easy to style year-round — it’s a wardrobe essential!

12. This shirtdress from SHIBEVER is ideal for a slew of different occasions, including the office and weekend brunch!

13. Another major hit with shoppers is this jersey dress from Simier Fariry which comes in solid shades, polka dot versions and different floral prints!

14. A tank knit dress like this ribbed one from The Drop is a staple for any wardrobe, no matter what your personal style aesthetic is!

15. Shoppers say that this ETCY tiered dress looks amazing in pictures!

Maxi Dresses

16. This Amazon Essentials dress has a universally flattering design, so pick whichever color your closet desires!

17. We love that this long shirt dress from Sopliagon has a chic flair to it, despite being extra easy to wear!

18. Another excellent shirt dress look is this one from OLUOLIN —it’s a bit more relaxed and casual!

19. Shoppers say that this Milumia striped maxi dress has a beachy feel, but we can totally picture ourselves styling it with a leather bomber jacket once the weather cools down!

20. This ZESICA wrap maxi dress would also look amazing teamed with a leather or denim jacket!

21. Reviewers have dubbed this dress from The Drop as the ultimate transitional look to wear into the fall!

