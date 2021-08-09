Channel Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts in This $24 Boho Peasant Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes buying a new dress is a total game-changer. It can uplift your mood, elevate your style and boost you to the top of everyone’s “best dressed” list — most importantly, your own. You should aim for the type of wardrobe that actively makes you happy as you browse through your outfit options, not frustrated or bored.

That’s why we wanted to show you this adorable peasant dress from Amazon. We won’t take all of the credit though. We searched for it after seeing photos of Pussycat Doll and Instagram influencer Ashley Roberts wearing something super similar just the other day!

Get the Verdusa Ruched Puff Sleeve Floral Mini Dress (originally $26) for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

Roberts was photographed outside of Global Radio Studios in London, her green mini dress covered in an adorable, tiny floral print. It has short puff sleeves, featuring a center tie at the bust and a squared-off neckline. This Verdusa dress from Amazon is so similar in just about every way — and the price is amazing!

This dress is all green with a floral pattern, has short puff sleeves, a flowy hem, a tie at the bust and a squared-off neckline. Sound familiar? It’s definitely a great doppelgänger for the one Roberts wore. We love that it has a zipper camouflaged in back too, and we especially adore the addition of the cutest little ruffle cuffs on the ends of the short sleeves. Another cool thing about the sleeves is that you can totally pull them down off your shoulders!

Styling this dress is easy because it does most of the work for you. Roberts teamed her version with white heeled sandals, white-framed sunglasses and a white purse to match. You could go with that vibe or totally flip it, going for oversized black sunnies, leather black booties and a sleek black tote instead. You could also just stay neutral with a pair of nude flats, letting some statement jewelry or a hat do the rest of the talking!

You’ll find this dress available in multiple other colors on its Amazon page, so if a blue or pink version is calling your name, go check it out. There’s another green version as well if you like the vibe of that one more!

