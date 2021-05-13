21 Most Flattering Jean Shorts for Nearly Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Right now, we’re shopping for the ultimate pair of denim shorts for the summertime — but the search is easier said than done. We obviously want to give you the best possible recommendations, but jeans aren’t a one-pair-works-for-all situation — especially when it comes to denim shorts.

We decided to break down all of our favorite pairs into three general categories that will hopefully make your quest for genius jeans a little bit easier. Check them out below, and prepare to discover your new go-to!

21 Denim Shorts That Flatter Different Body Types

Straight Body Types

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These high-waisted shorts from Haola can make you look like you have a curvier figure by snatching the waist and showing off your legs!

2. We Also Love: We love the retro style of these high-waisted shorts from SweatyRocks, and their cut definitely works for boxier figures.

3. We Also Love: These Lucky Brand mid-rise shorts are super simple and an excellent everyday wardrobe essential.

4. We Also Love: If you’re into white denim, these shorts from Daily Ritual are absolutely necessary!

5. We Also Love: The length of these denim Bermuda shorts from Lee is great to try if you have a boxier frame.

6. We Also Love: These retro Wrangler high-waisted cutoffs are a summertime must for shoppers!

7. We Also Love: If you have a thinner frame, these shorts from Billabong have an amazing fit that can do wonders for your shape!

Curvier Body Types

8. Our Absolute Favorite: These casual frayed luvamia shorts are giving so many curvy girls the confidence to show off their legs!

9. We Also Love: These Govc jean shorts have a ton of stretch to them, so they won’t feel tight around your hips or thighs!

10. We Also Love: The paper-bag silhouette and looser fit of these shorts from Plaid&Plain can make your waist look smaller and create a slimmer figure!

11. We Also Love: These MODARANI shorts also have plenty of spandex in the fabric which makes them seriously comfortable to wear!

12. We Also Love: Shoppers say that these shorts from Foucome let your legs shine, but they cover up the backside perfectly so that you can feel comfortable and confident.

13. We Also Love: These classic American Apparel high-waisted shorts will display your best assets in a gorgeous, flattering way!

14. We Also Love: According to reviewers, these denim shorts from onlypuff are approved for thicker thighs!

Plus Sizes

15. Our Absolute Favorite: These Allegrace denim shorts were specifically designed for plus-size figures, so you know that they’re bound to hug and flatter every single curve on your body!

16. We Also Love: The vintage-inspired look of these Govc shorts is perfection, and they reportedly fit a range of body types!

17. We Also Love: These Democracy Bermuda shorts were also designed for plus sizes, and they have a fit that can smooth out your frame!

18. We Also Love: These Levi’s shorts are available in both regular and plus sizes! Shoppers love their classic look and comfortable, stretchy fit.

19. We Also Love: We love the easygoing “boyfriend” fit of these denim shorts from Silver Jeans Co.!

20. We Also Love: These Riders by Lee cuffed jean shorts are a serious hit with so many reviewers!

21. We Also Love: Another pair of shorts that “fits like magic” for plus-size shoppers are these classic ones from WallFlower!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!