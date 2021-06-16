21 Oversized Tops and Blouses That Are Actually Super Slimming

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can an oversized top actually be more flattering than a more form-fitting one? It’s possible, but you have to know which details to look for and how you want to style it! When you tuck in an oversized tee or blouse in the proper way or team it with an amazing pair of bottoms, you can create some of the most figure-flattering and comfortable looks around.

We have rounded up a slew of oversized tops that you can wear for any occasion — whether you’re just lounging at home or getting ready for a date night! Keep reading to discover how these amazing tops can totally transform your entire wardrobe!

21 Oversized Tops That Will Flatter Your Figure

Crop Tops

1. Teaming this cropped button-down collared shirt from MakeMeChic with your favorite high-waisted cutoffs will make the ultimate casual-chic look!

2. This oversized knit sweater from Saodimallsu is such an adorable cover-up for the beach!

3. You’ll feel relaxed whenever you wear this casual ribbed top from RVCA!

4. This color-blocked crop tee from SweatyRocks has a throwback ’90s look that we love!

5. The loose fit of this long-sleeve crop top from Romwe has a tie at the hem that highlights the waist beautifully!

Tees and Tanks

6. Oversized graphic tees always look awesome, and this one from Fenxxxl comes in tons of popping prints!

7. The slinky feel of this NEYOUQE knit tank has shoppers buying it in every single color!

8. This AWULIFFAN tank has a tunic-length hem that’s the perfect match for a pair of leggings!

9. Everyone needs a basic oversized T-shirt like this one from Sousuoty that can be styled in tons of different ways!

10. You’re going to adore the flared-out hem and swingy fit of this tank from Free People — plus it’s the best top to wear with a cute bralette!

11. This oversized T-shirt from Glamaker is part of a set that comes with matching bike shorts!

Button-Down Shirts and Tunics

12. Shoppers are living for the versatility of this Astylish corduroy oversized button-down!

13. This short-sleeve button-down top from Daily Ritual looks excellent worn loose or tucked in!

14. We love that this classic oversized button-down from Minibee is made from linen — it’s dreamy for the summer!

15. This RVCA button-down top has an amazing striped design that we fell for immediately!

16. Reviewers say that they always get compliments whenever they wear this tunic blouse from Astylish!

Dressy Blouses

17. The off-the-shoulder style of this Anna-Kaci blouse is so romantic!

18. We also adore the off-the-shoulder neckline on this Valphsio top, and the lantern sleeves look absolutely divine!

19. This Asvivid oversized blouse has the most gorgeous touches of see-through lace along the shoulders and neckline!

20. Reviewers say that you won’t be disappointed by this loose GOSOPIN bell-sleeve top!

21. The sleeves on this off-the-shoulder blouse from SheIn have amazing slits that show off your arms!

