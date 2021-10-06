21 Neutral Fall Pieces That Are Secretly Super Sophisticated

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we notice the leaves starting to change colors, we automatically gravitate toward wearing neutrals. Different browns, greens and beiges are just a part of the fall aesthetic! Personally, we feel that neutrals are done best when kept simple — minimalist styles look far more sophisticated than some of the flashier pieces you can find.

We’re focusing on these shades as we shop for new pieces to add to our wardrobes, and we wanted to clue you in. Check out all of the neutral pieces that you can find Us rocking all season long below!

21 Simple and Sophisticated Neutral Pieces for Fall

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Instead of wearing a basic tank, this version from Ivay is the upgraded top that you need in your life!

2. We Also Love: Any piece of clothing that’s made out of velvet has a more elegant feel, including this cami from SheIn!

3. We Can’t Forget: If you do want a more casual top that’s still chic, this high-neck cropped tank from Artfish is an instant closet staple!

4. Best Versatile Top: You can make this off-the-shoulder top from Sarin Mathews look more casual or more sophisticated with the right styling!

5. Honorable Mention: This button-down collared knit top from BP. is another strong option that you may get a ton of use out of!

Sweaters

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This cropped lantern-sleeve cable knit sweater from ZAFUL is the ultimate example of a fall and winter wardrobe must-have!

7. We Also Love: This Open Edit V-neck sweater is never going to go out of style!

8. We Can’t Forget: If you feel like wearing a pair of leggings, this LookbookStore draped sweater will effortlessly enhance the look!

9. Top Bestselling Pick: Shoppers can’t get enough of this classic batwing sweater from MAKARTHY!

10. Most Surprising Detail: If you’re looking for a sweater that has a little bit of a twist, check out this wrap version from KIRUNDO!

11. Best Elegant Knit: The way that this Free People knit top folds along the chest creates a stunning off-the-shoulder style!

Blazers

12. Our Absolute Favorite: If you don’t own a blazer like this one from The Drop yet, you absolutely must get your hands on it ASAP!

13. We Also Love: Oversized “boyfriend” style blazers like this Nordstrom version are another closet must-have for the fall!

14. We Can’t Forget: The different plaid styles that this Sidefeel blazer is available in are too trendy and stylish to pass up!

15. Best Casual Blazer: If you want a blazer that isn’t as professional-looking, this one from POGTMM is a great choice!

16. Favorite Ultra-Minimalist Blazer: For a modern vibe, we would highly recommend this collarless blazer from Treasure & Bond!

Pants

17. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers can’t stop gushing about how much they love these Tronjori wide-leg trousers — the different outfits they’re putting together are serving Us some serious fashion inspo!

18. We Also Love: These GRACE KARIN high-waisted pants are impressive — they are flattering on an array of different body types!

19. We Can’t Forget: If you thought that track pants couldn’t look chic, this Good American pair begs to differ!

20. Best Faux-Leather Pants: You can wear these WAYF pants with pretty much anything — and you’ll instantly feel like a model off-duty!

21. We Can’t Forget: These might not be traditional pants to some shoppers, but these faux-suede leggings from SPANX can totally pass as them!

