21 Slimming Summer Rompers to Start Wearing ASAP

When the summer rolls around, we get excited to wear all of our favorite dresses — but this year, we’re not sleeping on rompers! The best part about wearing a romper in the sweltering heat is that the extra fabric can help prevent chafing and they also don’t blow up as easily in the wind. Even the shortest rompers can make you feel more covered up, and we love that!

With that in mind, we decided to round up our 21 current favorite rompers for you to shop below. We’re totally obsessed with all of them, with some options being super casual and others more suitable for nights out. Keep reading to score these summer styles!

21 Comfy and Flattering Rompers for the Summer

Everyday Lounge Rompers

1. This simple MEROKEETY romper is made from a comfortable jersey material, and its halter neckline is easy to dress up!

2. Wearing this short-sleeve romper from Mokayee is just as relaxing as rocking a pajama set!

3. On summer days that are almost too hot to handle, this little spaghetti strap romper from Dreamskull can keep you cool!

4. We adore the oversized vibe of this wexcen wide-leg romper!

5. Love tie-dye? This awesome tank romper from REORIA comes in so many fun and colorful prints!

6. We also dig the easygoing aesthetic of this casual DouBCQ romper that comes in both a tank top and a short-sleeve style!

7. Even though this romper from Billabong are more similar to overalls, we had to include it because it’s perfect for the summer!

8. If you prefer full-length rompers, this PRETTYGARDEN version is one of the best you can buy!

Brunch-Worthy Rompers

9. We immediately fell in love with the relaxed and upscale vibes of this button-down romper from Ivay!

10. This Angashion short-sleeve romper has the most adorable polka-dot details!

11. Strapless rompers are made for the summer heat, and this one from ZESICA has a classic look!

12. Sleeveless button-down rompers like this one from Lovezesent are going to make you feel dressed up without even trying!

13. We can’t decide which of the prints that this MISFAY romper comes in is our favorite — they’re all too fab!

14. This Angashion romper is another strapless style that we’re absolutely living for, and it’s also available in a slew of funky shades!

Going-Out Rompers

15. When we saw this strapless romper from Eiffel, we knew we needed it immediately — its style is too stunning!

16. Shoppers say that they would buy this boho-chic floral Relipop romper over and over again!

17. Even though this Angashion number is a romper, the wide and short pant legs make it look like a mini dress!

18. We love the cute peekaboo cutout on the bust of this tie-front romper from SweatyRocks!

19. This Simplee ruffly romper has a backless design that reviewers are obsessed with!

20. Another great romper to pick up now is this one from Relipop!

21. We also love this swingy romper from Jeanewpole1, and the spaghetti straps are so retro-chic!

