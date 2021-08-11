21 Trendy Matching Sets for Every Type of Occasion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The matching set trend has officially taken over fashion. You can find a set for any occasion — whether you’re lounging or heading back to the office! It’s fun to wear the pieces together, but we also love that you can mix and match with other clothes that you already have in your wardrobe.

We decided to get serious and round up a list of sets that suit a slew of occasions. Keep scrolling to shop our picks!

21 Adorable and Trendy Matching Sets for Every Occasion

Workout and Lounge Sets

1. This squat-proof workout set from JNINTH includes a longline sports bra and high-waisted biker shorts. Plus, it comes in so many bright color options!

2. If you want a full-length legging workout set, this one from OLCHEE is a customer favorite! The look is simple and straightforward, which we also adore.

3. The design of this set from Toplook is seriously flattering. The biker shorts are made to accentuate your curves to perfection!

4. We feel so much more put-together on lazy days while wearing cute matching sets like this one from SheIn! This one is made from the most divine soft ribbed knit.

5. This FAFOFA set functions as a workout ‘fit or just a comfortable look to run errands in. We would definitely throw it on for a yoga class!

6. Matching pajamas like this Floerns set are so essential. There are so many whimsical prints to choose from!

7. Waffle knit is one of the coziest materials you can wear. You can catch Us wearing this set from MEROKEETY any day of the week!

8. Shoppers are totally in love with this ZESICA lounge set. Over 6,000 reviewers say it’s one of the best you can get!

Professional Sets

9. When we spotted this blazer and high-waisted shorts combo from SheIn, we wanted to order it ASAP! It has a relaxed vibe that you can dress up or down easily.

10. This DYMADE set comes with an extra long sleeveless blazer and high-waisted shorts. The look is super sophisticated and chic at the same time!

11. We think that this Milumia plaid blazer set has an ultra-professional vibe. That being said, you can rock it with a crop top for a night out as well!

12. The material of this blazer and shorts set from IyMoo is relaxed and linen-like. With a crisp white button-down, you can instantly elevate it!

13. You won’t find a more sleek, stylish and office-appropriate set than this one from OSEMALL. It comes with tailored pants and an adorable blazer jacket!

14. “Elegance” was the first word that came to mind when we spotted this pantsuit set from YUNCLOS. It doesn’t get more sophisticated than this!

Going-Out Sets

15. The pictures that shoppers are sharing of this fabulous SheIn set are incredible! It comes with an off-the-shoulder crop top and matching flouncy shorts.

16. This MakeMeChic set comes with high-waisted shorts and a crop top. Mix and match the pieces with your other closet staples!

17. Want a truly show-stopping look? This Dgebou set comes with flowy wide-leg pants and a criss-cross halter top!

18. If you’re going to a brunch or daytime party, this Angashion set is perfect. You’ll receive a high-waisted midi skirt and a matching shirred tube top with your order!

19. For a fancy evening out or a date night, we love this BEAGIMEG set! It comes with a ruched top and a matching bodycon skirt — hello, flattering!

20. This Sedrinuo two-piece set has a sophisticated and sultry vibe. The bodycon mini skirt comes with a tie-front crop top, and the combined look is beyond glamorous!

21. A set that includes a pair of long pants may be more rare, but they exist. This one from Mintsnow includes high-waisted joggers and a fun fitted crop top!

