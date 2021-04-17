21 Warm-Weather Bralettes for Spring and Summer — Under $38

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that the weather is finally warming up, we’re refreshing our underwear collection and shopping for bralettes to wear all spring and summer long. Bralettes are one of the most dependable options — especially in the heat. After all, who wants to deal with extra padding when the temps are soaring? Plus, we haven’t rocked an underwire bra since early 2020!

As life starts to get back to “normal,” we want to feel relaxed, and bralettes help make that happen for Us. There are a variety of bralettes out there, so we’ve rounded up our top picks to steer your shopping decisions. Check them out below!

21 Comfy and Cute Bralettes for Spring and Summer

Basic Jersey Bralettes

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Calvin Klein’s logo intimates line is iconic, and one of their most popular pieces is this essential racerback bralette!

2. We Also Love: If you prefer a triangle style over a scoop neck, this classic cotton Calvin Klein bralette is for you!

3. We Also Love: This four-pack of ribbed longline bralettes from Blulu are ideal for lounging and everyday wear.

4. We Also Love: The ruffle straps on this bralette from Anthropologie give it an adorable touch!

5. We Also Love: Another great everyday bralette from Anthropologie is the plunging V-neck version!

6. We Also Love: This American Apparel bralette is as simple and stripped-down as they come, and shoppers are crushing on its casual charm!

Dressier Lace Bralettes

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The gorgeous crochet lace look of this Free People bralette is a staple for the spring and summer!

8. We Also Love: This bralette from Maidenform has a simple design, which allows the delicate, intricate lace to shine!

9. We Also Love: Another awesome bralette with a traditional lace look is this sleek number from Smart & Sexy!

10. We Also Love: The simplicity of this lace bralette from Anthropologie is what drew Us to it immediately.

11. We Also Love: The textured look of this crochet lace bralette from Astylish is beyond chic!

Halter-Style Bralettes

12. Our Absolute Favorite: When we saw the chic square neckline on this halter bralette from The Drop, we clicked “Add to Cart” instantly!

13. We Also Love: This lace halter bralette from Iris & Lilly is another great option if you’re a fan of the fit.

14. We Also Love: The supportive design and rose-colored lace on this Free People bralette look heavenly!

15. We Also Love: You can wear this bralette from Maidenform as a halter, or convert it into a two-strap look.

16. We Also Love: This sportier bralette from Mae has a high-neck halter look, and we adore the crochet details!

Strappy Back Bralettes

17. Our Absolute Favorite: This bralette from MotoRun has criss-cross straps that are totally eye-catching!

18. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the unique look of the strappy back on this sporty bralette from icyzone.

19. We Also Love: This lace bralette from Edqunpb has delicate criss-cross straps in the back that elevate its aesthetic!

20. We Also Love: Shoppers are loving the comfortable fit and strappy-back look of this bralette from QUEENIEKE!

21. We Also Love: Strappy details don’t just have to be in the back — they can also be on the front of a bralette, just like this one from SheIn!

