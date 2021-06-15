21 White Summer Dresses and Tops to Rock on Repeat This Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is the ultimate time of year to wear white! Not only is the shade more reflective than darker colors which may keep you cooler in the sun, it also makes your summer tan look incredible. Naturally, our plan is to refresh our wardrobe with as many white garments as possible!

We rounded up our current favorite tops that can be styled with everything from staple denim cutoffs to party dresses. Keep reading to check out all of these incredible styles!

21 Beautiful White Summer Dresses and Tops

Casual Tops

1. This wrap-style crop top from VETIOR has ruching that shoppers say looks great on tons of different body types!

2. You can wear this skintight ribbed crop tank from Free People on its own without a bra, which is ideal for hot summer days!

3. This longline yoga cami from Lemedy is made for workouts or everyday wear!

4. Shoppers are in love with the simple and sophisticated look of this racerback tank from VICHYIE!

5. We adore the twist-tie detail on this cropped tee from MakeMeChic — you can style it in so many ways!

Dressy Tops

6. Every single aspect of this crop top from LYANER has Us swooning — from the touches of ruffle to the gorgeous tie-back detail!

7. We also love the romantic ruffled look of this cami from SheIn!

8. This long-sleeve chiffon crop top from MAXIMGR has an adorable tie detail on the front and flows out beautifully!

9. The structured square neckline looks amazing on this linen top from Reformation!

10. We’re wearing this silky tie-front cami from superdown when we want to make a serious style statement!

Daytime Dresses

11. This FANCYINN tiered ruffle shift dress is perfect for brunch or the beach!

12. Shoppers say this draped bodycon dress from LIYOHON gives you the most flattering look!

13. You can easily dress this LILBETTER off-the-shoulder maxi up with jewelry and a pair of heels!

14. This PRETTYGARDEN maxi dress has a beachy look that’s so on brand for the summer season!

15. We love the vintage milkmaid style of this mini dress from KANCY KOLE!

16. You won’t find a more flattering sundress for the summer than this tie-front midi dress from ECOWISH!

Elevated Night-Out Dresses

17. You’ll feel like an ethereal goddess when you slip into this flowy wrap dress from Reformation!

18. This Anna-Kaci high-low midi dress is a favorite of ours — it has a boho-chic style that’s super unique!

19. Slip dresses are supremely in right now, and this satin version from Line & Dot has the most elegant vibe!

20. We love the flattering ruched look of this asymmetrical bodycon dress from Verdusa!

21. Another trend that we’ve been loving is the ruched bodycon style, and this Kaximil mini dress has the look nailed down perfectly!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

