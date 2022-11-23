25 Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop Early — Up to 80% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Why wait until the end of the week to shop Black Friday deals? There are so many early sales to take advantage of right now, and we’ve found some of the best steals so far at Walmart.
From electronics, to fashion and everything else in between, Walmart has incredible prices that you won’t want to miss out on. Check out our current favorite deals we’re adding to our carts below!
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)
BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac 2211W
Burberry Touch Eau De Parfum
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Face Serum
IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry
AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test
Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon
Homfa Faux Leather Upholstered Queen Size Bed
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair
Adornments Gold Metal Serving Barcart
Best Choice Products 24in Pre-Lit Battery Powered Christmas Wreath
Costway 6 ft Pre-Lit Chirstmas Tree
Pompeii3 1/3 ctw 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
JeenMata Solid 10K Yellow Gold 25mm Hoop Earrings
Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote
Bergman Kelly Open Toe Slippers
Orolay Women’s Winter Coat
Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women’s Running Shoes
Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4
TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar
Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Vitamix 6500 Blender
Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Walmart here!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- The Best Early Holiday Gifts to Buy on Sale for Under $75
- The 13 Best Early Holiday Gifts for Him — All on Sale
- 21 Perfect White Elephant Gifts That Will Be Stolen Over and Over Again
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!