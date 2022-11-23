Cancel OK
25 Walmart Black Friday Deals to Shop Early — Up to 80% Off

By
Walmart-Black-Friday-Deals-2022
 Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why wait until the end of the week to shop Black Friday deals? There are so many early sales to take advantage of right now, and we’ve found some of the best steals so far at Walmart.

Dermstore-Early-Black-Friday-Deals

Early Savings! Shop Our Favorite Dermstore Black Friday Deals Live Right Now

Read article

From electronics, to fashion and everything else in between, Walmart has incredible prices that you won’t want to miss out on. Check out our current favorite deals we’re adding to our carts below!

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Was $49On Sale: $18You Save 63%
See it!

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)
Walmart
Was $180On Sale: $159You Save 12%
See it!

BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac 2211W

BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac 2211W
Walmart
Was $249On Sale: $179You Save 28%
See it!

Burberry Touch Eau De Parfum

Burberry Touch Eau De Parfum
Walmart
Was $102On Sale: $39You Save 62%
See it!

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Face Serum

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Face Serum
Walmart
Was $65On Sale: $32You Save 51%
See it!

IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme

IMAGE Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme
Walmart
Was $35On Sale: $13You Save 63%
See it!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry
Walmart
Was $22On Sale: $14You Save 36%
See it!

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test
Walmart
Was $99On Sale: $59You Save 40%
See it!

Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon

Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon
Walmart
Was $405On Sale: $280You Save 31%
See it!

Homfa Faux Leather Upholstered Queen Size Bed

Homfa Faux Leather Upholstered Queen Size Bed
Walmart
Was $380On Sale: $170You Save 55%
See it!

Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair

Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair
Walmart
Was $75On Sale: $59You Save 21%
See it!

Adornments Gold Metal Serving Barcart

Adornments Gold Metal Serving Barcart
Walmart
Was $119On Sale: $57You Save 52%
See it!

Best Choice Products 24in Pre-Lit Battery Powered Christmas Wreath

Best Choice Products 24in Pre-Lit Battery Powered Christmas Wreath
Walmart
Was $80On Sale: $45You Save 44%
See it!

Costway 6 ft Pre-Lit Chirstmas Tree

Costway 6 ft Pre-Lit Chirstmas Tree
Walmart
Was $272On Sale: $130You Save 52%
See it!

Pompeii3 1/3 ctw 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings

Pompeii3 1:3 ctw 14k White Gold Diamond Stud Earrings
Walmart
Was $591On Sale: $119You Save 80%
See it!

JeenMata Solid 10K Yellow Gold 25mm Hoop Earrings

JeenMata Solid 10K Yellow Gold 25mm Hoop Earrings
Walmart
Was $164On Sale: $49You Save 70%
See it!

Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote

Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote
Walmart
Was $398On Sale: $114You Save 71%
See it!

Bergman Kelly Open Toe Slippers

Bergman Kelly Open Toe Slippers
Walmart
Was $30On Sale: $13You Save 57%
See it!

Orolay Women’s Winter Coat

Orolay Women's Winter Coat
Walmart
Was $260On Sale: $100You Save 62%
See it!

Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women’s Running Shoes

Reebok Lite Plus 3 Women's Running Shoes
Walmart
Was $65On Sale: $25You Save 62%
See it!

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle

Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 7+ Bundle
Walmart
Was $78On Sale: $55You Save 29%
See it!

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4
Walmart
Was $350On Sale: $149You Save 57%
See it!

TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar

TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar
Walmart
Was $80On Sale: $59You Save 26%
See it!

Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Shark AI VACMOP Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Walmart
Was $480On Sale: $188You Save 61%
See it!

Vitamix 6500 Blender

Vitamix 6500 Blender
Walmart
Was $600On Sale: $399You Save 34%
See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!