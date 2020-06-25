Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

There’s a good chance that if you’re reading this right now, you’re sitting at home — and even if you’re not sitting at home, there’s a good chance you’re wishing you were somewhere else. How about a tropical island with clear ocean water, the warm sun shining down and a cool breeze tickling your skin? Maybe you’re even getting ready for a surf lesson in this dream scenario. But here you are, in real life, surfing the web instead.

We probably say it a little too often, but we could use a vacation, and we think most people are on the same page as Us — especially this year. We want to sit back on a lounge chair and take in the sounds and scents of the sea, truly relaxed and dressed in a flowy, IG-worthy beach dress. First things first — that beach dress. Whether you’re prepping for a real vaca or just want to emulate this vision in your own backyard, you’re going to need a dress like this to make it happen!

Get the 28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Print Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets starting at just $9 exclusively at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Amazon-exclusive dress is a number one bestseller in its category, so clearly plenty of shoppers are really craving those vacation vibes. 28 Palms is the perfect brand for the job, with pieces created to “put paradise in your closet” via summery prints, easy-to-wear silhouettes and airy fabrics and fits. This dress might just be our favorite from the brand!

This racerback dress is sleeveless with a scoop neckline, pockets and a maxi hem that reaches down toward the ground. You can always tie it up to shorten it, though it looks equally beautiful swaying and swinging in the wind. The fabric is soft and super stretchy, and while the bodice is more fitted than the skirt, it’s not tight. The entire piece is carefree and will have you feeling the same!

This dress has a seamed elastic waist that flatters your figure while elongating your legs, and it’s unlined to keep things light and easy. Don’t worry, because lovers of this dress say it’s not see-through at all. The fit is generous though, so size down if you’re not looking for that slightly oversized look!

This 28 Palms beauty is available in 11 colors right now, with a few solids and a whole bunch of tropical prints. Florals, leaves and lemons — oh my. It doesn’t end there, so check them all out before they sell out!

