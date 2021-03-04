This Tropical Maxi Dress Brings the Vacation Vibes to You

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know the words, so let’s say them together: We could use a vacation. It’s basically our new mantra. We repeat it day after day. We just can’t wait to take a truly carefree trip filled with warm, white sand, clear ocean water, icy drinks in hand and endless buffets. Unfortunately, we might have to wait a little while longer for that dream to come true. In the meantime, our plan is to bring those vacation vibes to us!

How do you get into vacation mode without actually leaving the town you live in? You could start by pressing play on a tropical playlist on Spotify and sunbathing in the backyard, or even looking up a YouTube tutorial to learn how to fold your towels into animal shapes like they do at fancy hotels. We think step one, however, should be getting dressed for the occasion, and for Us, that means slipping into this dress!

Get the 28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Print Off Shoulder Maxi Dress starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This 28 Palms dress is so pretty in any of its variations. We can see why it’s caught the eye of so many Amazon shoppers. It’s even better when it’s on, as it was specifically “cut to flatter any body type.” It has a maxi length and its fabric is stretchy and thick enough where you probably won’t be needing a slip underneath. Who wants to have to wear layers on hot summer days?

This dress has an off-the-shoulder neckline with a ruffle overlayer on the bodice, also forming the fluttery short sleeves. It’s pretty, it’s flattering and it’s totally beachy. You can also pull the neckline up to sit on both shoulders — or just one — if you’d prefer that look instead!

This maxi dress is currently available in 11 different colors and prints, so you definitely have a little browsing to do. You’ll find different floral designs in all different color dresses like white, pink, black and blue, as well as botanical designs and even lemons. So summery and fun — and chic!

Vacations are all about taking it easy, which is why we love how easy this piece is to wear. Slip it on and…you’re good. If you’re at the actual beach, you won’t even need shoes. If you’re making it work at home, a simple pair of sandals is all you really need — and maybe some sunscreen if the sun is shining through the windows!

