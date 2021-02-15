These Leggings Are the Extra Layer of Warmth You Need Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can’t remember the last time a day went by when we weren’t shivering at some point. The space heater is doing overtime this winter; we only wish we could bring it everywhere we go. If we could wear that constant blast of heat, we’d be all over it. Though it would be nice to not have to experience the drying effects on our skin.

These leggings, though? They’re basically like wearable, portable space heaters — no batteries or cables required. And when it comes to our skin, they feel like heaven. Even their low price makes us feel warm inside. We needed them in our lives, like, months ago, but a couple of days from now is certainly not a bad time to start our lives together either!

Get the 32 DEGREES Cozy Heat Baselayer Legging starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These brushed leggings are soft, lightweight and breathable. While you can wear them on their own, they’re made to work as a base layer, so they’re much cozier than your typical shiny and compressive workout leggings. They’re nice and thin so they can fit even under tight clothing, but when it comes to adding warmth, they’re no joke!

Afraid of being too warm? These stretchy leggings will quell your fears. They’re quick to dry, moisture-wicking and anti-odor, so even if you get stuck waiting in line in an overheated post office or corner store for too long, you won’t have to worry about a puddle of sweat building up in your pants. They’re so comfy in every way. They’re even anti-static!

Get the 32 DEGREES Cozy Heat Baselayer Legging starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

These leggings are available in some classic colors, including black, navy and multiple shades of grey. We love them to bits, and we definitely love that they’re machine-washable too. That’s definitely an important factor right now, because we just know they’re instantly going to become the most important part of our daily uniform. They’ll be the first thing we put on in the morning, for sure…unless we went to sleep wearing them the night before. There’s definitely a strong possibility of that happening!

Get the 32 DEGREES Cozy Heat Baselayer Legging starting at just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop other active base layers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!