You’ll Seriously Want to Melt Into This Sherpa-Lined Sweatshirt

When it comes to hoodies, they’re all basically the same, right? You might think one is a little cuter or comfier than another, but in the end, you’re probably not losing your mind over how amazing one is compared to other options out there. You’re not itching to tell all of your friends about it and send photos the way you would with a pretty new dress or handbag.

This hoodie, though? This hoodie is worth bragging about. It still sticks to the classic hoodie design in general, making it extremely wearable in your day-to-day life, but there is one big reason you’re going to reach for this reviewer-favorite over your other options. Say it with us: sherpa!

Get the Haellun Fleece Sherpa-Lined Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Now, this probably isn’t the first piece you’ve ever seen with sherpa details. The difference here, however, is not only the rise in quality, but the fact that this sweatshirt is completely lined. Other pieces just line the trim, using the material solely as a shallow accent, but this piece is completely lined with the ultra-soft faux fur. Even the hood is lined!

This cotton-blend sweatshirt has a kangaroo pocket in front, a banded hem and cuffs and an adjustable drawstring hood. While the inside is sherpa, the cotton shell is super soft too. Wearing this sweatshirt is basically like slipping into a toasted marshmallow. Warm, cozy, lovely, It’s also being compared to wearing a hug!

The good news just keeps on coming, because this sweatshirt is available in not one, not two, but seven colors right now. Your options include both dark and light greys, a classic black, and four fun pops of color: yellow, red, pink and purple. This hoodie is the type of piece you can wear multiple times a week, so if you’re digging more than one color and it’s in your budget, we say grabbing both will be more than worth it!

Just think about wearing this hoodie during your next lazy winter Sunday. Perfection. On the other hand, when you do need to head out into the cold, cold world, what better piece to have warming you up? You might even find yourself wanting to crank the A.C. super high over the summer just so you can still wear it!

