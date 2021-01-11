Stay Chic All Winter Long in This Lantern-Sleeve Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion tends to go out the window when winter hits, especially if you live in an icy-cold region. It goes out the window, down the street and all the way to the airport where it can escape to a totally different part of the world. Just like that, our cute fall layers become bulky, with plenty of sweats and puffers adding to the volume.

Warmth is a must when the temperature drops, but fashion doesn’t need to totally fall by the wayside until spring. You just have to redirect that extra volume in your clothing a bit. Try a lantern sleeve, for example, and see how it can turn a basic sweater into a real style statement!

Get the Choies Mock Turtleneck Lantern-Sleeve Cable-Knit Pullover Sweater starting at just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made of a cotton-blend material that’s light and soft, not itchy or irritating. We love the way the material plays with different textures and designs, from the diamond-knit pattern, to the cable-knit panels, to the ribbing at the cuffs, hem and neckline. This neckline is mock style, rising just high enough to creep onto the edge of turtleneck territory without totally enveloping your neck.

As for the sleeves, you can see how the lantern style makes all the difference. That extra volume pooling up over the wrists just screams “fashion,” all while the extra fabric helps to warm you up in the cold. This pullover is so cozy overall with its roomy fit. The hem is long enough that you can easily do a half-tuck look too!

We are digging the neutral khaki shade of this sweater, but it comes in a handful of shades, so if you’re looking for a black or perhaps a green, you’re still in the right place. There are also a few variations with different designs on the same Amazon page you might want to check out. The more sweaters, the merrier!

With this sweater in your arsenal, staying chic throughout the winter will be no problem. All you really need is a simple pair of jeans and boots. You could even opt for leggings and sneakers and still land on all of your friends’ best-dressed lists. Try tucking the front of the hem into a skirt to see how dressed up it can get too!

