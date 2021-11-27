40 Amazing Amazon Fashion Deals for Cyber Weekend — Up to 69% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Good afternoon, shoppers! Are you rested and refreshed after scoring some serious steals yesterday? We hope so, because the latest round of fashion finds that just dropped on Amazon is absolutely incredible! You can snag new jeans, a fabulous party dress and even designer shoes for over half-off right now — and that’s just scratching the surface. From watches, to handbags, to Ray-Ban shades, it’s all here — and it’s all epic.
Ready to shop? Check out our absolute favorite Cyber Weekend picks below — act fast, supplies won’t last!
Article updated on November 27, 2021 at 12:07 p.m.
Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but are subject to change.
Our Favorite Amazon Fashion Cyber Weekend Deals Happening Now:
- PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Apparel — You save up to 36% on the ultra-popular brand!
- Mippo Workout Tops — You save up to 69%!
- Lee & Riders by Lee Jeans — You save up to 20% off!
- Select Sunglasses from Ray-Ban — You save up to 30% off!
- Koolaburra by UGG Shoes for Men, Women & Kids — You save up to 30% off!
- HONEYCAT Jewelry — Up to 33% off!
- Amazon Made for You Custom T-shirt — You save 25%!
Take 66% off the Anne Klein Women’s Genuine Diamond Dial Ceramic Bracelet Watch!
Take 30% off the PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Bodycon Belted Dress!
Take $49 off the Ray-Ban Women’s Erika Round Sunglasses!
Take 24% off the Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat!
Take 32% off the Donpapa Women’s Memory Foam Slip On House Slippers!
Take 15% off the Bellivera Women’s Faux Fur Coat!
Take 22% off the BOSTANTEN Women’s Leather Handbag!
More Black Friday Fashion Deals:
- PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Zip Up Faux Shearling Oversized Coat — You save 31%!
- Mippo Workout Mesh Panel Top — You save 69%!
- Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses — You save 50%!
- Sarin Mathews Women’s Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress — You save $10!
- TNNZEET High Waisted Pattern Leggings — You save 20%
- ZESICA Women’s Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater — You save 38%!
- BROMEN Vegan Leather Hobo Handbag — You save 31%!
- Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Long-Sleeve Turtleneck — You save 15%!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat — You save 15%!
- Lark & Ro Women’s Long Sleeve Short Puffer Coat — You save 49%!
- APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Big Logo Techloom Slides — Up to 58% off!
- Fila Women’s Exclusive Original Court Sneakers — Over 50% off!
- Maidenform Women’s One Fab Fit Demi T-Shirt Bra 2-Pack — Starting at just $14!
- Urban CoCo Women’s Comfy Fold-Over Flare Maxi Skirt — You save 37%!
- Hotouch Satin Robe — You save 59%!
- Lee Women’s Flex Motion Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean — You save 15%!
- Escalier Women’s Silk Satin Pajama 3 Piece Set — You save 15%
- Viottiset Women’s Printed 3 Pieces Bikini Set — You save 32%!
- Hanes Ultimate Women’s Comfy Wirefree Bra — You save 58%!
- Eytino Tie Dye Printed Long Sleeve Sweatshirt — You save 18%!
- icyzone Workout Tank Tops for Women (Pack of 3) — You save 58%!
- PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Solid Color Two Piece Outfit — You save 36%!
- LookbookStore Women’s Oversized Open Front Hooded Cardigan Coat — You save 23%!
- RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra — You save 15%!
- Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress — You save 34%
- LEANI Women’s Loose Knitted Sweater — You save 42%!
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!