Our 5 Favorite Leggings on Amazon Right Now — Up to 63% Off

Fashion fact: We wear leggings a lot — like, a lot. Even when we have a slew of pairs on deck, we’re always on the hunt for more options to add to our collections! Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for new pairs if we’re on a budget, and there are a variety of impressive limited-time deals happening right now.

With that in mind, we picked out our five favorite leggings available, and you can score up to 63% off these incredible styles. If you’re in need of fresh pairs, check out our selection below!

These Classic adidas Leggings

The triple stripe detail on the side of these leggings is synonymous with the adidas brand and provides a classic sporty look that we love! These are ideal if you want to create a chic and comfy streetwear ensemble.

Get the adidas Originals Women’s Loungewear Trefoil Tights (originally $40) on sale for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Tummy-Control Leggings

The extra thick waistband can make you feel secure and confident. They’re a great affordable pair to buy if you want to pick up a high-quality pick that reportedly rivals name brands like lululemon or Athleta!

Get the Marika Women’s Cameron High Rise Tummy Control Legging (originally $28) on sale for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Legging 3-Pack

These leggings are ideal for working out or running errands! They come with deep side pockets that are large enough to fit your phone or a small wallet so you can be on-the-go and moving without the fuss of a purse.

Get the CHRLEISURE Leggings with Pockets (originally $36) on sale for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Seamless Second-Skin Leggings

If you like a thinner legging for lounging, look no further — these are one of Amazon’s top sellers! Each set comes with two pairs of high-waisted leggings — you can take your pick from a sleek selection of neutral shades.

Get the Felina Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Leggings (originally $35) on sale for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Bootcut Leggings

We adore bootleg-style leggings as much as skintight ones, and you won’t find a better deal on a quality pair than this version from Marika!

Get the Marika Women’s Sophia High Rise Tummy Control Bootleg Legging (originally $60) on sale for just $22 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

