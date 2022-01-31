These Leggings Are Sophisticated Enough to Wear for Work

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Adjusting back into the routine of commuting to the office isn’t easy — especially after working from home for a prolonged period of time. While many of Us have yet to make the full transition, it’s inevitable that many companies want a return to normalcy. But here’s the thing: While we admittedly miss the office environment and actual face time with coworkers, we simply can’t abandon the comfy uniforms we’ve grown accustomed to!

Confession: We’ve pretty much worn leggings or sweats nonstop during this WFH era. Thanks to these bottoms from Leggings Depot, the loungewear love-fest doesn’t have to end! These stretchy pants reportedly feel just as comfortable as leggings, but they have details which make them look dressy and professional enough for a work environment!

Get the Leggings Depot Women’s High Waisted Casual Pants for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 31, 2022, but are subject to change.

These bottoms are made from a flexible material which includes plenty of spandex to create the four-way stretch feel leggings are known for. They’re high-waisted and slip on, just like any other pair of leggings already residing in your dresser. There are no buttons or zippers to fuss with, so sliding them on in a hurry is a breeze!

What makes these bottoms different is the attention to detail in the design. At the waistband, there are two buttons added to create the illusion of pants — and the way the leggings are stitched look like your typical slacks as well. There are also actual pockets on the sides of the hips, as well as flap details on the back which are bound to convince your coworkers that you’re decked out in business-casual garb!

You can currently score these leggings in a selection of shades that will fit into your wardrobe seamlessly. Best of all, these bottoms are incredibly affordable, currently ringing in at just $15! Given the low price point, we might feel compelled to pick up multiple pairs. After all, if these pants are the secret to rocking our loungewear as we return to work, we would be remiss not to stock up!

