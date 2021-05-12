5 Chic and Comfy Block Heels That Are Trending Right Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are plenty of chic shoes on the market, but our favorite options tend to have comfortable, stacked block heels! We love stiletto heels just as much as the next aspiring Carrie Bradshaw, but we can all admit that they’re difficult to wear — especially for longer periods of time.

Block heels have an incredible amount of support by design, and it’s certainly less of a chore to rock them out and about. With that in mind, we selected our five favorite heels for you to shop from Zappos right now. They’re all on trend for the summer season, and your feet will surely thank you too!

These Trendy Thong Sandals

Thong heels are one of our favorite shoe trends for the summer, and we immediately fell in love with this pair from Jessica Simpson. They come in this lovely metallic green hue, but they’re also available in hot pink, black, white and brown. The heel is tall, but its thickness makes it a lot more bearable.

Get the Jessica Simpson Zayde heels with free shipping for $79, available at Zappos!

These Strappy Heels

The shape of the heel on these shoes is incredibly unique. While they may appear uncomfortable at first glance, they’re actually incredibly supportive! Because the heel is wider at the base, they will feel like any other block option. They also have a slight platform that will take the edge off too.

Get the Steve Madden Lafayette Heeled Sandal with free shipping for $100, available at Zappos!

These Killer Platform Mules

If you love how easy slides are to throw on, you’re going to adore this pair of platform mules! You’ll be out the door in a matter of seconds — not to mention that they’re seriously comfortable too. These shoes also have a bit of a retro ’70s vibe that’s all the rage on Instagram. Team these mules with high-waisted flare jeans and a cute crop top, and you’ve got yourself an outfit!

Get the DV Dolce Vita Chaya heels with free shipping for $65, available at Zappos!

These Unique Kitten Heels

Not everyone is equipped to wear sky-high heels. Luckily, a pair with just a little boost look just as amazing! We adore the curved heel on this pair from Sam Edelman. You can pick them up in white or four other fun shades, all perfect for the warm-weather days ahead!

Get the Circus by Sam Edelman Irina heels with free shipping for $69, available at Zappos!

These Chunky Sandals

These shoes are the ultimate in comfortable (but fashionable) footwear. They provide ample height, but they basically feel like you’re wearing a pair of flats! We’re particularly fond of these heels from Chinese Laundry because they have a sleek design that’s incredibly versatile. Wear them with denim shorts and a tee, or even a floral maxi dress!

Get the Chinese Laundry Low Down heels with free shipping for $90, available at Zappos!

Looking for more? Check out all of the women’s heels and shop all of the shoes, clothing and more available from Zappos!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!